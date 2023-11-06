The Big Picture Southern Hospitality's second season promises explosive confrontations as old beefs between cast members are revisited. Drama ensues when cheating rumors resurface, and tensions rise between Maddi Reese and VIP Host Bradley Carter.

New drama unfolds as Grace Lilly's boyfriend steals her cat, leading to a hilarious plan for revenge. Leva Bonaparte's frustration with the younger generation's lack of accountability mirrors Lisa Vanderpump's struggles with her staff on Vanderpump Rules.

Meet new cast member Oisin O'Neill, also known as "the milk man" on OnlyFans. He brings messy moments and develops a crush on Emmy, causing strife in her relationship. Other reveals include Emmy's desire to replace Maddi and Lucia Peña's job troubles with Leva.

Day two of Bravo Con 2023 launched the second season sneak peek for Southern Charm spinoff series Southern Hospitality. Here are the biggest takeaways from the dramatic first look.

Old Beefs Are Revisited in Season 2 of 'Southern Hospitality'

The preview trailer promises some volatile confrontations when the cast revisits the issues that arose between them last season. Although technically there is fresh drama between VIP Manager Maddi Reese and her boyfriend Trevor Stokes, it seems like it is unfortunately the same old infidelity news. We see couple Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp on a Face Time call with VIP Host Mia Alario as an animated Emmy queries "Guess who cheated again?" A quick cut shows Maddi interrogating Trevor about being in contact with another woman. In a talking head interview, she delivers an iconic reality TV line: "Women aren't crazy. Men make them crazy." This is all giving season two of Summer House vibes, like the volatile exchanges between Lindsay Hubbard and then-boyfriend Everett Weston.

Another of Maddi's beefs from last season resurfaces in a confrontation between her and VIP Host Bradley Carter. Last season, the two had a terse conversation when Bradley took issue with Maddi inserting herself into his budding relationship with her acquaintance. She interjected and told the young woman to "protect her heart," feeling obligated to caution her since she had recently seen Bradley in an allegedly compromising position with another woman behind a dumpster in the Republic alley. It seems that Bradley is still irritated and the beef has carried forward into the second season. If there is one thing this preview trailer makes clear, we can always trust Maddi to stand up for herself in any given situation.

New Drama Unfolds on Season 2 of 'Southern Hospitality'

Image via Bravo

In a bizarre and amazing turn of events, Grace Lilly has a boyfriend - and he has stolen her cat. One of the highlights of the preview trailer is watching her concoct a plan to cat-burgle him in return. The confrontation has provided Grace with a stunningly perfect reality TV moment as well. When boss Leva Bonaparte sits her down for a talk about the importance of showing up for shifts, the owner of Republic remarks: "You know, you have a huge fight with your boyfriend, you gotta show up. If you're sick, hungover, your cat dies...". To which Grace immediately interjects - "I mean, if my cat dies, I can't show up."

Leva dryly remarks in an interview with production: "I don't know what it is with this generation. They're a tricky, tricky little crew." Her plight echoes the frustrations of restaurant owner Lisa Vanderpump and her attempts to wrangle the staff of young bartenders and servers at her LA restaurant SUR in the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules. The viewers can laugh at the more egregious unprofessional moments of the younger staff through the professional viewpoint of the business owners, who comment on their staff's often questionable choices. Lisa and Leva's shared struggle to have their staff take their jobs seriously might also suggest that accountability may be less of a generational issue (as Leva suggests), and more so a common misfortune for employers of aspiring reality TV stars.

Meet the New Cast Member of Southern Hospitality, Oisin O'Neill.

Image via Bravo

Or subscribers may know him from OnlyFans as "the milkman". Originally from Ireland, the ex-rugby player has traveled the United States and landed finally in Charleston. He promises to bring messy moments, just like friend and now co-worker Maddi. Oisin seems to have developed a crush on unavailable Emmy, which boyfriend Will is not happy about. The trailer makes clear the newbie is coming hard for their relationship, unleashing the dirt he has on Will: "That boy was misbehaving."

Other dramatic reveals include Emmy's disclosure that she is trying to replace Maddi in her role as VIP Manager. And it seems VIP Server Lucía Peña has landed in hot water with Leva at Republic. In a clip from the sneak peek we see Lucia seemingly beg for her job back, which she has apparently lost due to violating one of Leva's rules.