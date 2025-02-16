The focal point of this season of Southern Hospitality is Emmy Sharrett, who will rave to anyone who will listen to her about her newfound sobriety (from alcohol), her boyfriend who's in law school and "worships the ground [she walks] on," and her militant wellness regimen. As she's trying to convince everyone around her, and especially convince herself, that she's never, ever been happier, her pathologies tell a different story. We've all had a friend like Emmy, who is perpetually at the center of the drama. I think she's understandably exhausted from it all, but she's exhausting to deal with.

From the jump, Emmy was a cheeky, exuberant bottle service girl whose scrappy enthusiasm rendered her as the top-seller at Republic and an innovator who forever changed the way society views peanut butter. She seemed relatively at ease with herself compared to the rest of the cast but had bursts of intensity from time to time when it came to protecting her relationship with Will Kulp. Watching Emmy this season truly makes me really not miss being 25 years old, and I thank my lucky stars that I never had to date in a city like Charleston that's abundant with man-children who are overindulged by their mothers and do their grocery shopping at 7/11.

Emmy Is Spinning Out, Much Like Every Other 25-Year-Old

Emmy's first outburst this season was when Bradley Carter accused Emmy of flirting with male patrons and telling them she was single, and immediately after that happened, their other coworker Siobhan confronted her about possibly pocketing money when ordering uniforms for their coworkers and using her store credit to make the purchases on her Revolve account. Siobhan and newcomer Molly Moore spend most of their time on camera picking apart Emmy's behavior, claiming they "feel bad for her" even though they admit to not liking her and insidiously stir the pot whenever she's having a meltdown. They seem to have a lot of opinions on someone who doesn't seem to care enough to form an opinion about them at all, and it's clear they're saying they "feel bad" as an excuse to talk about Emmy just so they can not come off as mean. Emmy's meltdowns and paranoia are drawing concern from her real friends and scrutinization from frenemies who masquerade it as condescending "pity," which further twists the knife. Of course, this exacerbates the situation because Emmy can't tell who she can trust and who is delighting in schadenfreude.

While Emmy was screaming and crying in the back of the restaurant as her shift began, Will was chatting with their friends as if nothing was wrong. People further inflamed the situation by asking why she had such a disproportionate response. Whenever this kind of thing happens, it seems to me Will's not oblivious to Emmy spinning out of control, he's apathetic to it. He has been the locus of much of the issue with Emmy, as he went around Charleston clubs and bars a couple of months prior disparaging their relationship and her body. What's more unsettling for me than Emmy's fits of screaming and crying is her blind devotion to someone who, at best, is incapable of reciprocating the same devotion she gives him.

Emmy Isn't Doing Herself Any Favors