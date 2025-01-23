Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese from Southern Hospitality have been through many ups and downs while being on the show. Whether it was with their friendships in the group or their romantic relationships, they would always come back to one another because they valued the friendship between the two. Viewers and the cast have always known that Joe had feelings for Maddi and, for a shocker, during Season 3 of the show, everyone will get to see their romantic relationship evolve as they have made it official between the two. It was a long time coming, but these lovebirds are shooting their shot to see if they are a couple that is meant to be. Maddi went through a very toxic relationship at the start of Southern Hospitality, so being able to see her in a different relationship will give the viewers a chance to see another side of her.

Both of them have been at odds with the group from time to time, but they told Collider that for this season the friendship dynamics will be different, and they are not at the center of the drama for once. Maddi's friendship with co-star Bradley Carter has evolved, but she knows that even though they can be friends again, some things will not be forgotten. In shocking events, Joe Bradley and his ex-best friend TJ Dinch have gone through a falling out, and they say he may be the one to answer to the most during the reunion. With so many friendship dynamics shifting, viewers will have the opportunity to see how things in life can change so quickly and alliances will always change.

Joe and Maddi Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G

"I feel like there's no one I trusted more on like a relationship level or a friendship level than Joe."