Southern Hospitality is lighting up the airwaves with its third season, with longtime couple Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett along with "platonic" longtime couple TJ Dinch and Joe Bradley being the focal points of the season. Each episode is action-packed with the theatrics of twenty-somethings that no viewer would ever want to relive, but can't get enough of watching. With an ensemble as solid as the bombshells of Southern Hospitality, it is hard to integrate castmates like Mia Alario and Grace Lilly. Both no longer work for Leva Bonaparte, along with four newcomers to the cast who are slinging cocktails and popping bottles while catering to the clientele of Republic.

The first seasons of Southern Hospitality were bursting at the seams with drama, and while Grace and Mia often didn't have a direct stake in whatever was going on, they were still contributing to the show. While pretty much all of them are on a merry-go-round of arguing and making up, breaking up and hooking up, Mia and Grace Lilly provided levity and anchored them into relatability. Mia humbled those around her with a gracious kind of candor and provided them with a reality check. Grace Lilly adds a much-needed light-heartedness to the cast. She's a deadringer for reality TV starlet Alexis Neiers on Pretty Wild, both in terms of looks and the fact that she's untamed and unhinged, but it's balanced out with puppy dog enthusiasm.

Grace Lilly and Mia Were Integral to the Cast’s Chemistry

Viewers saw glimmers of Grace Lilly and Mia throughout the third season, with Mia FaceTiming in from Trinidad and Tobago while competing in a pageant and Grace popped up to record music with Maddi Reese. The girls seamlessly got back into the mix during the cast trip to Las Vegas. Mia immediately confronted newcomer Austin Stephan about saying denigrating things about her despite barely knowing her and gave Emmy a dose of humility. Grace Lilly is still the wild child that viewers know and love, having shown up for her performance at Maddi's DJ gig after missing rehearsal.

Grace threw shade in the confessional, wondering why her face wasn't featured on cocktails but Maddi's was at Maddi's DJ gig where she "performed" one song, oblivious to the fact that Maddi switched off her microphone so no one heard her singing. She got yelled at by the rest of her cast over dinner over her tardiness to the gig and new girl Molly Moore called her out for hooking up with her bestie's hookup buddy, Oisin O'Neill. She went from being barely rattled by her cast ganging up on her to sobbing at Maddi and Joe Bradley's Las Vegas nuptials (a wedding that was not at all legally binding, BTW). The duality of Grace is truly something to behold. It was the best episode this season and reminded viewers why Mia and Grace are so needed.

The OGs Deserve Equal Priority to the Newcomers