TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter from Southern Hospitality have been a part of the cast since the first season of the show, but thanks to this season, they have become closer friends. After the Season 2 reunion, TJ had to switch gears and rely on Bradley as his friendship with Joe Bradley became nonexistent after he revealed that he had hooked up with Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps​​. The news of Joe and Luann came as a shock to everyone, but it ultimately destroyed the friendship between TJ and Joe.

Throughout the newest Season of Southern Hospitality, it has been shown that Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp will be at the center of the drama this season, and TJ and Brad have spoken out about not having a friendship with them at the moment because of the events of the summer. Even though they all may not be on speaking terms, they are both hopeful of having the opportunity for their issues to be resolved, as they have all been friends for a long time. Southern Hospitality's Season 3 is already gearing up to be an interesting one as TJ and Brad said to Collider that this season will be a "hard one" and an "unsuspecting one" because of how things evolved in the friend group and how they ended the season with everyone.

'Southern Hospitality' Season 3 Will Be Different

"Brad and I both had to work things through with friendships and new problems within friendships."