Jake Gyllenhaal fans have been eating good of late; the Oscar-nominated actor starred in Road House and Presumed Innocent in 2024, the former being a remake of the classic Patrick Swayze action film, and the latter being a legal thriller/procedural series that has already been renewed for a second season. Gyllenhaal is booked and busy in 2025 as he's been confirmed to star in The Bride, the upcoming horror film written and directed by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal that also stars Christian Bale, and he'll team up with Guy Ritchie for In the Grey, the action thriller starring Henry Cavill. Gyllenhaal has a load of movies available to watch on various streaming services, but the biggest one of all is set to deliver a major blow to Gyllenhaal's fan base in just a few weeks.

Netflix has announced that Southpaw, the 2015 boxing film that also stars Rachel McAdams and Laurence Fishburne, will depart the platform on February 20. The film was written by Kurt Sutter with Antoine Fuqua directing. Southpaw is the only movie Sutter has ever worked on in his career, but he's best known for creating the popular TV series, Sons of Anarchy, which stars Charlie Hunnam and Katey Sagal. As for Fuqua, he's best known for his work on Denzel Washington's Equalizer franchise, where he has directed all three installments, and he also worked with Washington and Ethan Hawke on Training Day, the crime thriller that helped Washington win his second Oscar. Fuqua teamed up with Will Smith a few years ago for Emancipation, the R-rated psychological thriller streaming on Apple TV+.

What Else Has Jake Gyllenhaal Been in Recently?

Before his recent roles in Road House and Presumed Innocent, Gyllenhaal worked with Guy Ritchie on The Covenant, the 2023 action thriller featuring Alexander Ludwig. In 2022, Gyllenhaal teamed up with iconic action director Michael Bay for Ambulance, the thriller that co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González and is currently streaming on Peacock. It's been only a few years since Gyllenhaal worked with Fuqua again on The Guilty, the crime thriller that features Riley Keough and is streaming on Netflix. The film follows a dispatch worker who gets a call from a woman who's been kidnapped.

