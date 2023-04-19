Science fiction is the place where we look at the present and try to anticipate the future. Sometimes, this thought exercise leads us to imagine the wonderful technologies that human minds are yet to develop. More than often, though, we imagine the terrible scenarios that might happen if we don't change the destructive patterns we insist on repeating. That's precisely the case of Soylent Green, which in 1973 tried to guess what would happen in 2022. And the most interesting aspect of Richard Fleischer’s sci-fi thriller is how it echoes some of the same concerns we still have today.

Loosely based on the 1966 novel Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison, Soylent Green imagines a world ravaged by overpopulation and the destruction of natural resources. Set in New York City, Soylent Green's story slowly unfolds while Fleischer fleshes out his disturbing vision of the future. Unable to afford their own place, homeless people build makeshift shelters with whatever part of wood or metal they can find, creating a disturbing background of poverty and desperation. Everywhere, people suffer from intense heat waves and are forced to eat processed food distributed by big conglomerates because that’s the only thing they can afford. In addition, the energy crisis reached a point where people need to ration their electricity. Meanwhile, the wealthy elites hide in climatized apartments with full fridges.

Watching Soylent Green nowadays is uncomfortable because the dystopia presented in the movie is not so different from our own. Sure, Fleischer uses exaggeration to conjure his dark version of his future and our present. Still, the nature of Soylent Green’s evils is not so different from our actual woes, and the movie gets separated from reality only due to the degree of degradation shown by Fleischer. So, while Fleischer was extremely pessimistic about the future and bet in a quick descent into madness, it’s still unnerving to realize Soylent Green did anticipate some of our sufferings. That doesn’t mean everything aged well in Soylent Green since the movie’s treatment of female characters cannot be forgiven.

In Fleischer’s dystopian society, women are often reduced to objects and frequently referred to as pieces of furniture, ready to be used by the men who own them. It’s not exactly a problem to show women in this position, as the objectification of women was – and still is – an obvious issue. So, by exploring the dark possibilities of the aggravation of 1973’s present problems, it makes sense that Fleischer’s future reaches the awful but expected culmination of a patriarchal society – not unlike hit series like The Handmaid’s Tale. However, it’s extremely problematic to present these women while showing how many of them are satisfied with their condition. Furthermore, instead of criticizing the treatment dispensed to women, Soylent Green almost naturalizes it, turning a deeply toxic relationship into a disgusting romantic arc.

Soylent Green struggles with pacing, as it splits its attention between a formulaic police investigation and its much more interesting world-building. While the dystopian reality of the movie serves as the background, the actual story follows Charlton Heston’s detective Robert Thorn. It doesn’t take long for Thorn to be put in charge of a murder investigation that makes him stumble on a massive conspiracy involving the world's biggest food supplier, Soylent. From that point on, the story is about Thorn trying to make sense of the mysterious case while discovering the horrific truth about Soylent.

Soylent Green has become so popular in the past decades that, while still under-watched, no one is truly safe from knowing the movie's secrets before a screening. That doesn’t help with a first watch, as there isn’t the possibility of being surprised and shocked by the revelations Fleischer saves for the end. Still, despite unavoidable spoilers, Thorn’s investigation overstays its welcome. There’s no real danger nor a significant progression to the investigation until everything is unclosed at once. And when that happens, the movie ends abruptly. While Soylent Green didn’t need a happy end or a resolution to its main issues, an ending of any sort would have done the movie wonders. Instead, Thorn’s story is interrupted when its use as a world-building tool is exhausted.

It’s understandable that Soylent Green chooses to put the destination ahead of the journey. Nevertheless, movies are storytelling tools, and we need an engaging plot progression to remain engaged. Otherwise, it’s hard to care for the characters uprooted by the harsh reality of this dystopian future. Unfortunately, in this case, world-building might not be enough for people to enjoy Soylent Green five decades after its initial release, even though the movie remains as relevant as ever.

Soylent Green might not have gotten the world’s destruction timing right, as things are not as bad in 2023 as the movie thinks they would be in 2022. Still, we are walking a grim path toward the irreversible destruction of the same natural resources that keep humanity alive. That makes Soylent Green even more relevant today than in 1973, as fifty years later it is even harder to ignore the consequences of our actions. That’s why, despite its flaws, Soylent Green well deserves its status as a cult classic.

Rating: B-