Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for their upcoming science-fiction action series, S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. The new eight-episode thriller stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Life Itself), Fátima Molina (Who Killed Sara?), and Horacio García Rojas (Narcos: Mexico), and puts a new twist on the idea of an undead army, set in the arid heat of the Mexican desert.

When a team of soldiers attempts to capture charismatic drug lord, Alonso Marroquín, who has escaped from a Mexican prison to avoid extradition, they are met with the terrible result of a United States genetic experiment gone wrong. After encountering a pig infected with the results of the experiment, the soldiers are transformed into unstoppable, undead machines, and the series becomes a war between one of Mexico’s most unpredictable drug cartels and a horde of zombies.

“They weren’t killed,” says the American scientist responsible for the virus. “They were infected. They’re highly mobile, and they’re out there.” All-out war erupts throughout the trailer, not only between Marroquín and the zombie-soldiers, but also from the American government, in an attempt to capture and eliminate the monsters they’ve created.

Directed by Rigoberto Castañeda, the dual Spanish-English language series also stars Adria Morales, Toby Schmitz, Steve Wilcox, James Moses Black, Jorge Jiménez, and Vico Ortiz. The series is produced by Nico Entel, Miguel Tejada-Flores, Andrés Calderón, Juan Uruchurtu, and María José Gómez. The series’ soundtrack includes a wide variety of artists, from Elton John and T. Rex to Nine Inch Nails and The 1975, and features a brand new title song, "S.O.Z: No Estamos Muertos", performed by Mexican artists El Alemán and La Peblada.

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 6. Watch the full trailer below.

