A brand-new romantic comedy film is set to take off as Stampede Ventures has announced that they have greenlit Space Cadet, which will be helmed by writer-director Liz W. Garcia and will star Emma Roberts. The upcoming film will be financed by Stampede with Prime Video joining the project as the international digital distributor, with the movie set to launch exclusively on Prime Video internationally.

Directed and written by Garcia, the upcoming film centers on a Florida party girl named Rex (Roberts), who finds herself being the last hope for NASA after she fumbles her way into training into the space program. While she might be surrounded by fellow cadets who are technically more qualified than her, she will use her "smarts, heart, and moxie" to get ahead. Additional cast will be revealed in the future with the film set to start production in September. “We are thrilled to be working with Stampede Ventures on bringing Space Cadet to Prime Video,” said Matt Huntley, Director of Worldwide Film Licensing at Prime Video. “Now more than ever, we all find ourselves in need of fun and adventure, and this charming movie will undoubtedly bring both to Prime Video members worldwide.”

In addition to writing and directing, Garcia will also executive produce the project alongside film star Roberts and Ventures’ Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco as well as Michael Tadross also set to be executive producers. Stampede founder Greg Silverman and President of Production at Stampede Ventures Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures. “Emma’s incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of Rex, and Liz’s rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field,” said Berg. “The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative.”

Roberts has previously appeared in another rom-com at Netflix called Holidate which was directed by John Whitesell and where she starred opposite Luke Bracey. She is currently producing the series Tell Me Lies based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name via her Belletrist TV production banner and will also star in the upcoming 2023 Spider-Man spin-off film, Madame Web, as Mary Parker. Garcia's previous outings include the 2013 Kristen Bell-starring drama The Lifeguard, which premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival. She has writing credits on series such as The Sinner, Wonderfalls, and Dawson’s Creek as well as having co-written the 2022 Netflix film Purple Hearts starring Sofia Carson and was the executive producer of Katori Hall’s Starz drama P-Valley, and was also a co-executive producer on the first season.

Space Cadet is will start production this September. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming romantic comedy film.