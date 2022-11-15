Prime Video has released the first look at Emma Roberts as Rex in their new movie Space Cadet. Rex looks quite confident and fun in her flight suit, touching her helmet that spells out "Flamingo" in red and blue across the top. Billed as a rom-com, Space Cadet was announced back in September and has just wrapped production, which is helmed by Liz W. Garcia, who directs from her own original screenplay. The new feature follows Florida party girl Rex, who is the NASA space program’s only hope after "a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.”

Roberts has always been a rom-com genre favorite, with features like Valentine’s Day, The Art Of Getting By, and more to her name. She is currently working on Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, and more. She was last seen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Holidate opposite Luke Bracey and directed by John Whitesell. Her other credits include features like The Hunt, Who We Are Now, Nerve, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Palo Alto, We’re the Millers, Empire State, and Scream 4. Her recent television credits include American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Garcia previously wrote and directed features like One Percent More Humid, starring Julia Garner, Juno Temple, and Alessandro Nivola, as well as the Kristen Bell starrer The Lifeguard. Recently she co-wrote Netflix’s hit romance Purple Hearts, starring Sofia Carson.

Starring alongside Roberts are Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection, Bad Boys II), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), along with Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Desi Lydic (Awkward). The additional cast features of Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (WeCrashed, Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Josephine Huang.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

RELATED: Emma Roberts to Lead Rom-Com 'Space Cadet' at Prime Video

With a stellar star cast and Roberts and Garcia at the forefront, Amazon Prime has an amazing rom-com up its sleeve. The feature is produced by Greg Silverman and Jon Berg under the Stampede Ventures banner along with Greg Silverman, and Jon Berg. While Gideon Yu, Chris Bosco, Roberts, Garcia, and Michael Tadross serve as executive producers.

Currently, no release date has been announced by the streamer. You can check out the new image below: