The Big Picture Space Cadet is a hilarious rom-com about a Florida party girl who joins NASA's astronaut program.

Emma Roberts shines as Rex, a determined problem solver who challenges fate to reach her dreams.

Directed by Liz W. Garcia, the film explores the power of being yourself and following your dreams.

We finally have our first good look at Emma Roberts’ upcoming rom-com Space Cadet and it's all things fun and fearless. Directed and written by Liz W. Garcia, the film was first announced in 2022 and since had all eyes on it. The new trailer sees Roberts as Rex, a Florida party girl, who by a fluke and a bit of lying on her resume, gets selected for NASA’s astronaut program. Things take a turn when the training actually begins, and she faces a myriad of challenges ranging from fear of flying to not fitting in with the rest of the group.

Overall, the trailer establishes a hilarious tone for the feature and the audience will get a bit of a Legally Blonde vibe from the film as Rex turns out to be a determined problem solver and a go-getter for her dreams. The fun, fresh approach to aviation training and flying itself is a good reason to watch the film. Given Roberts has always been a rom-com genre favorite with features like Valentine’s Day, The Art Of Getting By, and Holidate, her performance seems compelling as always.

What’s ‘Space Cadet’ About?

Space Cadet is billed as a comedy about “the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars.” The film follows Rex (Roberts), who always dreamed of going to space, but life happens to her, and she ends up as a bartender in Florida. Though she is determined to challenge her fate and with the help of her supportive best friend Nadine, her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. Once selected Rex relies on her quick wits, and determination to get to the top of her class. But she’lll have to make it to space before blowing her cover.

Garcia, whose credits include Netflix hit Purple Hearts and The Sinner directs from her original script, and it’ll be fun to see, how this feature turns out. The movie has an ensemble including Poppy Liu as Rex’s best friend Nadine, Gabrielle Union as NASA program director Pam, and Tom Hopper as program director Logan. Further rounding off the cast are Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Josephine Huang, Dave Foley, Sam Robards, and Joshua Harto.

Space Cadet will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 4. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.