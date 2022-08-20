It has been announced that Sega Corporation is partnering with Picturestart to adapt a film adaptation of the classic video game Space Channel 5. Space Channel 5 was a music video game where people can play as a reporter who battles villains with dance in a futuristic world that mirrors the 60s. The film adaptation is said to follow an unhappy fast-food worker who gets recruited by a reporter sent from the future to stop aliens from ending the world. The only way to stop the aliens will be through modern viral dances. It is not clear whether this film will be live-action or animated.

The idea to take the game's central concept and incorporate what sounds like TikTok trends is certainly a bold move but may prove to be very timely. The film adaptation of Space Channel 5 is being written by Barry Battles and Nir Paniry. Battles wrote and directed the 2012 action comedy film The Baytown Outlaws starring Billy Bob Thornton and Eva Longoria. Paniry penned the script for the 2012 sci-fi flick Extracted, which was nominated for the Emerging Visions award at South by Southwest. No director seems to currently be attached to the upcoming project.

Sega is also producing a film adaptation of another video game, Comix Zone. The news that Sega is developing more film adaptations of classic games is not surprising in the slightest, since 2020's live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie and this year's sequel were huge commercial successes. The first Sonic the Hedgehog grossed over $319 million against a budget that was close to $90 million, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was even more fruitful, grossing a total of $402.4 million. A third film simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to be released theatrically in December 2024.

Space Channel 5 was originally released on the Dreamcast, a now-defunct gaming system made by Sega. In 2003, the game was made available on PlayStation 2 and Game Boy Advance in North America. Two sequels, Space Channel 5: Part 2 and Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash were eventually released in North America in 2003 and 2020, respectively. Space Channel 5: Part 2 was released on Dreamcast and PlayStation 2, and eventually on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash was made available on PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest, as well as Viveport and SteamVR.

Details for the film adaptation of Space Channel 5 are currently scarce, but stay tuned at Collider for more updates.