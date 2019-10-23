‘Space Force’ Cast Adds Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair

0

Netflix’s upcoming comedy Space Force just recruited another batch of cast members. Noah Emmerich from FX’s The Americans, Fred Willard of Best in Show and Modern Family, and Jessica St. Clair of Playing House and American Housewife have just been added to an already-impressive cast led by Steve Carell.

Space Force, created by Carell and The Office and King of the Hill co-creator / developer Greg Daniels, follows General Mark R. Naird (Carell), who has been tasked by the White House to create a brand-new branch of the Armed Forces to protect American interests in space.

Emmerich will play Naird’s old commanding officer Kick Grabaston, the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff resentful of Naird’s new command and doing everything in his considerable power to make Naird’s life difficult. Willard is set to star as Fred Naird, General Naird’s father, an intelligent but aging man somewhat overwhelmed by the responsibility of taking care of his senile wife. St. Clair rounds out the trio of new cast members as a civilian contractor named Kelly King, helping Naird construct a new base for the Space Force in Colorado.

Space Force also stars Oscar nominee John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome. Filming on the 10-episode series began last month in Los Angeles, with a premiere date set for sometime in 2020.

The idea of Carell and Daniels reteaming for a workplace comedy has undeniable appeal for fans of The Office, and Netflix is definitely assembling a strong cast to carry the show. But an entire series of “The Office again except this time Michael Scott is a General” centered around something dumb President Trump said a year and a half ago isn’t exactly the most exciting premise. And naming a character “Kick Grabaston” in the year of our lord 2019 in anything other than a direct-to-VOD Hobbs & Shaw parody should get you escorted from the building by armed guards. But maybe it’s brilliant, and I will be thunderously proven wrong when the show drops on Netflix next year.