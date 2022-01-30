Before launching into the orbit of the show's second season, we take a look back at what's happened so far.

Fans had to wait nearly a decade to finally see Steve Carell star in an episodic series since he tore our hearts out by leaving The Office back in 2013. However, this time Mr. Scott was donning a different type of suit in this new Netflix satire series, Space Force.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been over a year since Netflix released the first season of this comedy series, but now fans are keeping their eyes on the countdown towards the release of Season Two. Once again, Steve Carell comes back as General Mark Naird who has to find ways to work copacetically with highly pessimistic Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich).

But before you hit that launch button, it’s best to review the first mission and review everything that has happened up until this point. So, here is an out-of-this-world recap of Space Force, Season 1.

New Kid In Town

Image via Netflix

The series opened up with four-star General Naird heading into his first staff meeting with the Secretary of Defense. Naird, as highly decorated as you can get, believes he is about to take control of the Air Force. However, the President has assigned him a brand-new position; command of the newly formed Space Force. Naird convinces his reluctant wife Maggie (Lisa Kudrow), to move, along with their teenage daughter Erin (Diana Silvers), to beautiful Colorado, where the new base will be located.

We jump to one year later, where Naird is already under pressure due to the fact that the program is nowhere near the President's timeline. Needing a win, Naird tries to relieve his governmental pressure by launching their first secret rocket way ahead of schedule. Despite Dr. Mallory‘s highly vocal concerns, Naird and the rest of the Space Force team are able to launch the rocket successfully. However, that successful feeling is quickly aborted as Naird and Dr. Mallory watch a Chinese satellite disable the solar panels of the newly deployed Space Force satellite.

Image via Netflix

Desperation leads to the Space Force team to figure out a way to fix these damaged solar panels. Once again, to Dr. Mallory‘s dismay, Naird enlists the help of a chimp astronaut, currently in orbit. Not only does the mission fail, but it’s now clear that the Chinese will not allow America to jump ahead of them when it comes to orbital dominance. However, Naird tries not to be phased by these failures, as he still finds time to help his daughter, Erin, with her homework.

On Capitol Hill, General Naird and Dr. Mallory are there to ask for a 150% budget increase to help the program’s progress. Dr. Mallory is approached by the Air Force General Grabaston (Noah Emmerich), to sabotage the meeting in order for the Air Force to absorb the brand new space program. But a last-second speech convinces Congress to give Space Force the money increase, much to the Air Force general’s dismay.

An Uphill Climb

Image via Netflix

General Naird’s stress is hitting new levels as the pressure from the White House for faster progress continues to heat up. This is where we learn that not only does Naird have these surface problems, he is internally dealing with them on his own since his wife is now imprisoned for over 40 years; for a crime that is never revealed to us.

With constant headbutting with Dr. Mallory, Naird’s stress is only compounded when he must complete a week of isolation at a moon habitat test site in the desert. The stress along with the realities of his life leads to a literal collapse for General Naird. Luckily for him, the other three test crew members help him talk out and deal with his issues. After this wake-up call, he’s ready to tackle these new challenges, which includes an epic War Games battle between Space Force and the Air Force. Space Force finishes with a victory, thanks to the surprising help from Dr. Mallory.

All Thrusters Go

Image via Netflix

After falsely accusing Dr. Mallory of leaking classified documents, it is clear that not only is China ahead of the team in the race for space dominance, but now India has launched a rocket successfully with engines identical to the secret Epsilon Six rocket. The President and Secretary of Defense demand immediate progress, even while funneling fuel through a private corporation. The successful launch of the team's prospector satellite is quickly deflated as the first images received reveal a Chinese base already set up on the moon.

The revelation of this Chinese base has led to drastic decisions by the President. A launch of the Epsilon Six must happen, years ahead of schedule, in order to play catch-up with the Chinese. While Dr. Mallory basically loses his mind with the fact he needs to suddenly find astronauts for this highly dangerous mission, Naird has more important things on his mind. He is off to visit his wife in prison for a conjugal visit. However, his wife Maggie reveals her love for a prison guard, then requests an open marriage. Reluctant and devastated, Naird heads back to Space Force, to find that the new crew of Epsilon Six has been chosen.

Bang, Zoom, To The Moon

Image via Netflix

Despite Dr. Mallory’s fears of a disaster, the Epsilon Six rocket launches successfully.

The success is only enhanced with Naird’s excellent date with colleague Kelly King (Jessica St. Clair). However, Naird’s daughter, Erin, is not too pleased with her father’s sudden relationship status change. For Naird, this victory in space is short-lived, as the crew finds a Chinese presence in the very spot chosen for the new American habitat. Tensions fly into orbit as General Naird and the rest of Space Force watch as a Chinese lunar vehicle runs over the very American flag placed by the Apollo 11 mission.

The Chinese site occupation, along with the flag insult, causes the Secretary of Defense to demand hostile retaliation. The Space Force crew is shocked to learn that they are fully equipped with weapons to attack foreign adversaries. Dr. Mallory wants nothing to do with this planned attack and decides to resign. Meanwhile, Naird’s daughter is fed up with her life changing all around her. She pushes back by leaving on a joyride with a bunch of strange guys. Back at Space Force, General Naird reveals to Dr. Mallory that he is going to defy the attack order from the President. Dr. Mallory agrees to help him.

Image via Netflix

As the crew of Epsilon Six disables the weapons, the Air Force takes over Space Force back on Earth. Naird manages to escape via helicopter after getting a message from his daughter that she’s in trouble with the group of strange guys she took off with. Naird manages to find Erin and rescue her, and in the meantime, finds his wife on the run with the very prison guard she has escaped with.

The season closes with the Epsilon Six crew, on the moon, discovering that their brand-new habitat has been majorly damaged by the Chinese team. This clever cliffhanger launches Space Force towards Season Two, and beyond.

The Next Mission?

So, what’s in store for Season 2? Well, after watching the trailer, there are plenty of clues you can pluck out to form possible plot lines. For example, it seems as if General Naird will be under some intense scrutiny from the powers that be up on Capitol Hill. In fact, based on a revealed scene, he will have five months to prove himself, or the President will replace him with another commander. New relationships will be forming, romantic and professional, and it looks like the team will once again need to come together to save the day. Add in some zero-gravity Patton Oswalt, and we Space Force fans clearly have plenty to look forward to!

