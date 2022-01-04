It seems there is a lot of downtime for the U.S. Space Force employees.

Since the Season 1 debut of Space Force in early 2020 the world was able to see many forms of incompetence, from real-life examples to feature film representations as seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. So if the freshman year of the series seemed appropriate for the times we lived in, Season 2 will once again feel right at home with a fresh batch of high-ranking officials making questionable decisions. The streaming giant has revealed the release date and some first-look images for Season 2 of Space Force.

The series will continue to follow General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) as he heads a United States Armed Forces division tasked with taking more people to space until 2024. Now, the President’s deadline is inching closer, and we can only imagine what sort of demands are being made for the U.S. Space Force in this new era. As the images reveal, they are handling the pressure in all sorts of healthy ways, with Photoshop montages, office Olympics and virtual reality experiments. The new season is coming to our screens on February 18.

Originally planned as a satire to the Donald Trump administration, Space Force will have plenty of real-life material to pull from: a lot happened since the release of Season 1, including the country’s reaction to COVID and news of space travel itself, with billionaire Jeff Bezos taking a stroll outside Earth’s orbit because he can.

Image via Netflix

Space Force was created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, both of whom worked together in the hit series The Office. For Season 2, Daniels is joined by Emmy winner Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation), who will be a showrunner side by side with his former fellow writer. Returning cast includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake.

Netflix premieres all seven episodes from Season 2 of Space Force on February 18.

You can check out the first-look images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

