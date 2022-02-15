It’s been nearly two years but now Space Force is ready to launch Season 2 at full throttle! First released in May 2020, the workplace comedy-drama series follows a special branch of the U.S Armed Forces which must get as many people as possible on the moon to achieve domination in space. Space Force is a satirical and comical take on the U.S. Space Force, the 6th independent U.S. military service branch.

The plot follows four-star General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), who is assigned to the newly formed branch of the army to get “boots on the Moon” by 2024, as ordered by the President of the United States. Following his call of duty, Mark uproots himself and his family and moves to Colorado to do what is necessary. He soon finds himself surrounded by his new team – scientists, spacemen, and a bunch of oddly-fitting but talented people, whom he must make the most of to fulfill his mission.

Despite mixed critic reviews, Space Force became an instant hit among viewers and fans of the cast, leading to a comeback. The show was renewed for a second season in November 2020. And now, it’s about to take off.

The first season explored more about Mark, his team members, and their dynamics, while also touching upon his personal story. The ten-episode first season ended with a huge cliffhanger, with Mark’s wife, Maggie’s (Lisa Kudrow) mysterious story arc on one side, and the failure of his team’s first mission on the moon, on the other. This leaves us with lots of questions and enough possibilities of new storylines, and new characters in the second season. In Space Force Season 2, Mark Naird and his team will be back with their eccentric but dedicated teamwork, trying to prove themselves and keep the mission going.

Space Force is created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, the same team who was responsible for the iconic workplace comedy series, The Office. In Season 2 of Space Force, Norm Hiscock (Parks and Recreation) will join them as the showrunner, with Ken Kwapis directing the entire season.

So, before the team is back in business, here’s a handy guide for you on everything we know so far about the plot, cast, trailer, release date, and other details of Space Force Season 2.

Related:'Space Force' Season 2 Images and Release Date Reveal the Return of Steve Carell Sitcom

How Many Episodes Are There in Space Force Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Space Force Season 2 will have seven episodes of 30-minute duration each, all to be released at once on February 18, 2022. However, there are no titles or other details of the episodes available yet. Stay tuned, as we bring you more information on Space Force Season 2 episodes.

Watch the Space Force Season 2 Trailer

On January 27, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for Space Force Season 2, which premiered exclusively on Collider. Needless to say, the two-minute clip is exactly what you would expect from the new season of the show. Crazy and quirky, with the oddest sense of humor, as expected of Steve Carell’s character, Space Force Season 2 will see Mark Naird trying to prove himself and his team while keeping them from getting shut down by the new administration, and they only have five months to do it. We also see some old characters returning to the second season. Overall, the trailer is just the cast being themselves, at their funniest best, which sets the tone for what we are about to see when the second season of Space Force releases.

Image via Netflix

A Netflix original series, Space Force Season 2 will premiere on the streaming network on February 18, 2022, with seven episodes dropping all at once.

Related:These 'Space Force' Bloopers Are Worth Watching Just for One John Malkovich Joke

Who Is in Space Force Season 2’s Cast?

Image via Netflix

The ensemble cast of Space Force Season 2 is led by Steve Carell, of course, because without him there won’t be a Mark Naird, and without Mark Naird, there won’t be the Space Force team. Joining him on his mission to dominate the space, we’ll see John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Don Lake, and Lisa Kudrow reprising their roles from the previous season.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Space Force Season 2?

Image via Netflix

From what we know so far and the official trailer, the second season of Space Force will see a lot of the major characters returning from season one. And there are going to be a few new characters as well, as expected. Here’s a quick look at the main characters coming back to Space Force Season 2:

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird – Mark is the first Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force. He has been assigned a team of scientists and “spacemen” to get as many people as possible on the moon and dominate outer space over other countries. After his first mission fails, and terribly so, Mark is being reviewed by the new administration to decide whether his team is worth keeping or needs to be shut down.

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory – A 70-year-old Space Force chief scientist, who is a bit rough around the edges, to say the least. He is very against the idea of the militarization of space. Though he works under Mark, he doesn’t take orders from anyone, not even from Mark, and doesn’t feel answerable to anyone. But his and Mark’s chemistry has evolved somewhat by the end of Season 1.

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird – Erin is Mark's teenage daughter, who is not very happy with her family moving to Colorado and has a classic teenage attitude problem.

Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali – Angela is a Space Force helicopter pilot, and later becomes an astronaut who leads the Space Force crew to the moon. After the Chinese team demolishes their brand-new habitat on the moon, Angela and her crew are stranded.

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony "F**k Tony" Scarapiducci – He is the high-spirited, highly millennial social media director of Space Force whose job is, well, to manage optics and raise it to the best possible level. He is highly egotistical and no one seems to like him, but somehow, he gets things done.

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang – Chan is Dr. Mallory's lead assistant. Sarcasm is his middle name, and he is known to be very meticulous, even in the way he eats. He and Angela seem to have hit it off and there might be a relationship happening there.

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird – Maggie is Mark's wife and perhaps one of the most mysterious characters in the story. She is seen serving 40 years in prison, for something that we are yet to find out. While in prison, Maggie falls in love with a guard and asks her husband for an open relationship.

Related:The Top 10 Best Steve Carell Movies Ranked

When Is Space Force Season 2 Filming?

Image via Netflix

The filming for Space Force Season 2 started in May 2021 and was wrapped up in June 2021. The filming location for Season 2 was moved to Vancouver.

When Is Space Force Season 2 Set?

Image via Netflix

Space Force Season 2 takes off from where the previous season ended. Season 1 was set in 2019, when the show was written, which also coincides with the establishment of the United States Space Force. So, taking the story forward from there, the second season is most likely set in the present times with a possible time-skip.

What Is Space Force Season 2’s Story?

Image via Netflix

As per the official synopsis, Space Force Season 2 "…picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure...? Space Force is only human after all."

The first season left us with a lot of questions. When Mark’s crew is stranded on the moon after the dramatic destruction of their base, he heads back to the headquarters only to find they have been taken over. Even before he can make sense of what’s happening and deal with it, Mark has to rush to save his daughter. Which is when he also spots his wife on the run from prison. This particular story angle is one of the biggest questions of the season, i.e why Maggie is in prison in the first place. What did she do? Season 2 will probably answer this question. In other developments, there is Dr. Chan and Angela and their budding chemistry, which Season 2 will most likely explore.

Since Season 1 aired, a lot has changed around us. Considering how Space Force draws satirical parallels to real life, these recent social and political changes will also be somewhere weaved into the new plotlines and story arcs. For instance, will we see some impact of Covid or a similar pandemic kind of situation that affects the Space Force team? Or maybe billionaires heading out to space? Who knows? What we do know is that there will be a lot of comedy as expected of this show and new things to witness in the all-new Space Force Season 2.

Get ready for liftoff in T-minus, three…two…one…

The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now These shows are all guaranteed to put you in a good mood.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email