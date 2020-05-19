Watch Steve Carell Try to Avoid Total Disaster in the New ‘Space Force’ Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Space Force, the alarmingly timely comedy starring Steve Carell and co-created by his former boss at The Office, Greg Daniels. It’s only been a few weeks since Netflix released a teaser trailer for Space Force (a true delight in and of itself), but I will never say no to more footage of Carell and the crackin’ cast assembled for this droll series, which includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Noah Emmerich.

The official trailer for Space Force is a hefty one, clocking in at a little over three minutes and featuring plenty of exposition about the show many of us Office fans are keen to dive into. Over the course of this trailer, we’re introduced to Mark R. Naird (Carell), the (fictional) man elected to head up the Space Force branch of the armed services, a thing he isn’t too hyped to tackle. But Mark dutifully plows forth, assembling a close team of, uh, professionals to handle everything from social media and publicity to the actual science of protecting, uh, all of outer space and beyond. If you’re a fan of Carell, Daniels, The Office, laughing, or any/all of the above, chances are extremely good you’re going to like Space Force and will want to immediately add to your queue.

Also announced on Tuesday morning, in conjunction with the release of the Space Force trailer, was news (via Mashable) a 10-part Space Force podcast hosted by Yang would be premiere on the same day at the show, May 29. The podcast will feature interviews with the cast and crew, so of course it will be essential listening if you dig what the Space Force show is laying down.

Space Force lands on Netflix on Friday, May 29. You can watch the official Space Force trailer below. For more, check out our recent interview with Space Force and Upload creator Greg Daniels.