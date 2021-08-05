The packed set goes through the decades-long history of the popular arcade game.

Taito has announced the date for their release of the Space Invaders: Invincible Collection for August 17. The collection was originally exclusive to Japan only back in Spring 2020. A physical copy edition is also planned to release by game publisher, Strictly Limited Games.

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection combines a variety of 11 games through various decades. The original Space Invaders 1978 game, 1990’s Super Space Invaders, Space Invaders DX from 1994, and Space Invaders Extreme will also be included in the collection among other more recent titles. This includes the rare series combination Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders mobile game released in 2017.

The game’s physical copy publisher, Strictly Limited Games also has much planned for the collection, with three different editions planned. Naturally, the standard edition will include just the usual Nintendo Switch game cartridge box, but collectors have a lot to look forward to with the Collector’s Edition. This copy will receive a magnetic box with a soundtrack disc, arcade book, and instruction cards included. Not only that, but extra goodies will be included with the package, too, such as a sticker sheet, a pin, art cards, and six flyers.

Finally, the third planned release is the Ultimate Edition. This edition includes everything from the Collector’s pack but adds in the Ultimate Space Invaders board game along with other special items. This is certainly a great release for game collectors and Space Invaders super fans.

Then there's a part of this exciting release that a lot of fans have expressed their very mixed opinions about: the price. The Space Invaders: Invincible Collection comes with a surprisingly hefty price tag of $60, and that's just for the standard edition.

Pre-orders are now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Space Invaders: Invincible Collection comes out on August 17.

