He also talks about all the WB characters that appeared in the background of the basketball scenes.

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Cedric Joe about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the interview, he talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what it’s really like working with the Looney Tunes, all the Warner Bros. characters that appeared in the background of the basketball scenes, his upcoming Just Beyond series, and more.

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James, along with his son Dom (Joe), trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. The film is also loaded with tons of Warner Bros. characters in the background of the basketball scenes.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Don Cheadle on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and the Status of His Marvel Disney+ Series 'Armor Wars'

Check out the full interview in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Cedric Joe:

Did he have a lot of friends that wanted to visit him while filming?

Did he end up with better Lakers seats after working on Space Jam 2?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam: A New Legacy?

Which Warner Bros. characters was he surprised to see in the background of the basketball scenes?

What can he say about his upcoming Just Beyond series?

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer Features Crowd Cameos from Harry Potter, Batman, Animaniacs, and More King Kong, 'Mad Max: Fury Road's War Boys, and Mr. Freeze, all in one movie!

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9323 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub