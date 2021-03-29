Space Jam: A New Legacy has just released a batch of character posters featuring the Tune Squad, and they are looking like some fierce competition. The hotly-anticipated follow-up to 1996’s Space Jam stars LeBron James alongside the Looney Tunes, who have to band together on the court to defeat a new big bad so that James can save the day — and his son.

The posters emphasize James’ size above all else, hilariously cropping out most of his face just to edge the top of Bugs Bunny’s head into the frame. The rest play it a little straighter, giving us a closer look at some of the key Tune Squad players, including Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird and Daffy Duck. We’ve gotten glimpses of some of these new elements before, including the new Tune Squad jerseys, as well as Lola Bunny’s reworked design.

The biggest surprise might be precisely who is featured — or who isn’t. James, Bugs, Lola, and Daffy Duck are certainly expected featured players. The inclusion of Road Runner, Speedy and Taz seems to emphasize the importance of speed and physical prowess on the team. Perhaps cartoon basketball has gotten a lot more competitive in the 25 years since Michael Jordan played?

RELATED: 'Space Jam 2' Will Not Include Pepé Le Pew — Here's Why

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man Holiday), Space Jam 2: A New Legacy also features Cedric Joe as James’ son and Don Cheadle as the rogue A.I. who imprisons them in a virtual world. Several NBA and WNBA players will also appear in the Space Jam sequel, including Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi, along with many other Looney Tunes favorites.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Check out the official character posters below.

Lola Bunny sports her new Tune Squad team jersey and teases her basketball skills by balancing a basketball on her fingertip with ease. Meanwhile, Roadrunner looks absolutely thrilled to be playing with the rest of the Tune Squad and practically flying off of his poster as he runs to make a shot.

The rest of the Tune Squad are in some very active poses on their respective posters. While Bugs looks calm, cool, and collected on his poster, teammates Daffy, Taz, Speedy and Tweety all look like they're willing to go into overtime to score the points they need to win their big game.

KEEP READING: New 'Godzilla Vs. Kong,' 'Space Jam 2,' & 'Mortal Kombat' Footage Revealed in HBO Max Trailer

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Breakdown: Nom-Nom on 29 New Images From James Gunn's DC Action-Comedy King Shark! Harley Quinn! John Cena's arms! Let's dive into this overwhelming new trailer.

Read Next