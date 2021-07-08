The latest clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy puts LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the superhero world of DC. As teased in the previous trailers, the film is set to explore other major franchises from the massive Warner Bros. library.

The 30-second teaser gives fans a peek at the film’s duo traveling to the DC world, in animated form of course. Although James is used to being the Batman of his team, Space Jam 2 flips the script and has Bugs Bunny become the Caped Crusader while the NBA star is made into his iconic sidekick, Robin. The preview only shows a brief portion of the sequence, but there are enough Easter eggs to unpack here for any hardcore fan. From the iconic theme in Tim Burton’s Batman to an appearance by Clark Kent himself, be prepared for an endless amount of nostalgia.

When LeBron seeks to create a squad good enough to defeat the Goons super team on the basketball court (right in his wheelhouse), he has to travel to familiar worlds to do so. As previously mentioned, the film is set to visit several iconic properties in what seems like another major flex from Warner Bros. after doing the same in The Lego Movie. A recently-released clip had Granny and co. show up in The Matrix in an action-packed sequence while other trailers teased the film would visit the cinematic universe of Mad Max and feature cameos from Harry Potter, King Kong, The Mask, Batman, and much more.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is heading to theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Check out the DC World clip and the film's synopsis below:

Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

