He also talks about the challenges of joining the project after filming had begun.

With Space Jam: A New Legacy now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with director Malcolm D. Lee about making the Space Jam sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James, along with his son Dom (Cedric Joe), trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. The film is also loaded with tons of Warner Bros. characters in the background of the basketball scenes.

During the interview, Lee talked about which Warner Bros. character he was surprised they could include in the background of the basketball scenes, if the animators snuck in any surprises, what it was like joining the film after filming had started, and the way Ryan Coogler was involved in the project.

Check out what Malcolm D. Lee had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked abvout followed by the official synopsis.

Malcolm D. Lee

Which Warner Bros. character was he surprised they could include in the background of the basketball scenes?

Did the animators include anything in the background that surprised him?

What was it like joining the film when the production had already started?

How was Ryan Coogler involved in the project?

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way. James stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers” films, “Hotel Rwanda”), Khris Davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” TV’s “Atlanta”), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”), Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”), and Zendaya (upcoming “Dune,” “Malcolm & Marie”). Lee (“Girls Trip,” “Night School”) directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on “Space Jam,” written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

