Space Jam: A New Legacy has revealed a new set of posters focused on the Goon Squad who’ll torment LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in the highly-anticipated sequel to 1996’s cult classic. After a previous set of posters presented the film’s heroes, the new images give us a detailed look at Space Jam: A New Legacy's powered-up avatars of professional basketball stars.

The new set of posters shows the Goon Squad in black and white, with the lettering and part of the background in a third color associated with the presented character. The first poster, painted menacingly in red, gives a look at Nneka Ogwumike's half-spider Arachnneka. The second poster, which uses pink, shows us Damian Lillard’s Chronos completely made of metal. Anthony Davis’ harpy-winged The Brow gets a poster as blue as the high sky. As for Klay Thompson’s Wet-Fire, the poster burns in bright yellow. Finally, the last poster exhibits Diana Taurasi’s White Mamba snake body, featuring a poisonous purple.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle) traps James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) in a virtual world. In order to get back to reality, the NBA stars need to join forces with the Looney Tunes and win a dangerous basketball game. Space Jam: A New Legacy's impressive voice cast includes Jeff Bergman (Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, and Fred Flintstone), Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian), Zendaya (Lola Bunny), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig and Tweety), Jim Cummings (Tasmanian Devil), Gabriel Iglesias (Speedy Gonzales), and Candi Milo (Granny).

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Check the new posters below:

