Our first full look at the highly anticipated sequel Space Jam 2 has arrived, and it certainly looks colorful. Officially titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, the follow-up stars LeBron James as a heightened version of himself who, along with his son Dom (Khris Davis), becomes trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

Much more information about the film has been revealed in a new EW cover story, which debuted the photos you see below. For one, the film involves cameos from a number of famous Warner Bros. characters and properties ranging from Batman to Mad Max to Casablanca. The aforementioned digital space is called the “Warner 3000 Entertainment Sever-verse” and sounds not entirely dissimilar to the approach taken with The LEGO Batman Movie, which was also crowded with famous WB IP.

Lest you think this is merely a cash grab, the pedigree involved is highly esteemed including producer Ryan Coogler, who tells EW Space Jam: A New Legacy is really a father-son story:

"The general idea was the examination of Black fatherhood and how fatherhood could be unique to LeBron James specifically," he says. James, a father of three, adds, "There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they've dreamed of."

Check out the first look at Space Jam 2 below. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.

Image via Warner Bros.

