Space Jam: A New Legacy has just released a new poster, and it is a slam dunk. Featuring star LeBron James leaping over the rest of the Tune Squad, the poster also offers a look at Nike’s new LeBron 19 design. It’s a heck of a launch for Nike’s new sneakers, which they’re celebrating with the release of collections of commemorative footwear and apparel from both their Nike and Converse brands.

The poster features some of the same humorous framing that made the film’s earlier posters so great. This time, the effect emphasizes James’s athletic prowess, as he gets so much air, the poster simply cannot contain both him and the rest of his team. That leaves us to focus on his fly new footwear.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.” The double-chambered Air-Max unit in the heel and a new Zoom Air forefoot unit certainly captures that futuristic look.

Nike is also launching three new styles of the LeBron 18 Low, with split color designs to evoke some of the most memorable faceoffs in Looney Tunes history, including Bugs vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester, and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote. They’re also releasing some adorable Air Force 1s for toddlers featuring different characters, as well as a Bugs Bunny Lebron 18. The launch also includes a number of new apparel options, including Nike and LeBron-branded uniforms for both the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad and a Tune Squad varsity jacket.

On the Converse side, new shoe options feature members of the Tune Squad, as well as their new logo. The highlight might be the Lola Bunny Pro Leather, with details that include fur Star Chevron logo and an embroidered Lola graphic on the heel, outlined by pops of pink mesh lining. Apparel options include graphic tees, shorts, and hoodies.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. The collections from Nike and Converse will launch in July on nike.com, SNKRS, and at select retailers. Check out the new poster and merch below.

