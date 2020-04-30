LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Unveils Logo That Promises ‘A New Legacy’

Behold! Feast your eyes on the new logo — and title — for Space Jam 2. Isn’t it exciting? Isn’t it wonderful? Isn’t it… colorful?

Forgive me for dunking on the latest marketing materials for this Warner Bros. sequel, but I just can’t help myself. Space Jam: A New Legacy has been revealed as the official title, but it’s unclear whose legacy is being referring to. LeBron James? Bugs Bunny? The Looney Tunes themselves?

25 years after Michael Jordan took on The Monstars, we’re getting a Space Jam sequel co-starring Sonequa Martin-Green as James’ wife, and Don Cheadle as the human villain. That’s pretty much all we know at this point. Surely, there must be other NBA players in this film, but in true Jordan fashion, James is hogging the spotlight until he has to share it. He’s even getting top billing over Bugs Bunny, who is a much more experienced actor.

I remember when Warner Bros. and James’ SpringHill Entertainment decided to hire Terence Nance to direct the Space Jam sequel. It was seen as a bold move at the time, but it didn’t last long, as Nance was dismissed in favor of Hollywood veteran Malcolm D. Lee. James and his business partner Maverick Carter are producing with Ryan Coogler and Duncan Henderson, and the soundtrack won’t feature any R. Kelly this time around, or so I’m told.

Warner Bros. will release Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16, 2021 — unless, of course, the studio is forced to delay the release of Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet in the event that theaters remain closed this summer. Then all bets are off. Hopefully the NBA will resume play by then, because I’m becoming a looney tune myself without any sports to watch on TV.

