It's been 25 years since the first Space Jam movie showed us that a team consisting of mostly Looney Tunes, one NBA star, and Bill Murray could win over some Monstars. Space Jam 2 — official title Space Jam: A New Legacy — is taking advantage of this time jump to make some much-needed updates — many of them involving the character of Lola Bunny. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Malcolm D. Lee said one of his goals in making the upcoming Space Jam sequel was to readjust the Tune's "very sexualized" image to something more kid-friendly, while also grounding her character in the narrative:

"This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters. ... So we reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Although she doesn't have the extensive backstory that some of her fellow Tunes do, Lola Bunny's skill on the basketball court has always been a big aspect of her character. So, it's fitting that she's getting a makeover to her uniform that visibly mimics her teammate LeBron James. This includes her very own arm sleeve, in addition to the other length adjustments on her shorts and top.

In terms of where we pick up with Lola when the Space Jam 2 story begins, Lee said that she'll be hanging out with a different crowd when Bugs Bunny seeks her out to rejoin the old team. It's a moment that definitely takes advantage of the film diving into other titles in the Warner Bros. vault, including Wonder Woman. "We wanted to meet her with the Amazons, trying to find greener pastures for herself. As she says in the movie, there's more to her than just being a Tune."

Last week, we got our first look at the Space Jam sequel with new images from the film featuring James as well as Khris Davis, who plays his son Dom, and Don Cheadle, the rogue A.I. who imprisons them in a virtual world. It'll be up to James to lead a new basketball team consisting of some of our favorite Looney Tunes in order to get home safe — but they'll have to compete against the A.I.'s digitized champions in the paint to do so. In addition to the aforementioned cast, Space Jam: A New Legacy also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as James' wife Kamiyah. Several NBA and WNBA players including Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi will cameo in the film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Check out the photo of Lola's new look below:

