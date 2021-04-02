Warner Bros. has released yet another new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to 1996's Space Jam starring LeBron James. The new poster features James, who plays a fictional version of himself in the sequel (similar to Michael Jordan's role in the first Space Jam), who stands next to his Looney Tunes partner-in-sports, Bugs Bunny. Equally as attention-grabbing in this new poster is all of the dramatic lighting, which surrounds James and Bugs, radiating from the glowing Space Jam: A New Legacy logo.

This new poster arrives on the heels of two major announcements from the Space Jam: A New Legacy camp this week. First, fans were treated to a metric ton of new character posters. James and Bugs got their own character posters, but so did a ton of other familiar Looney Tunes characters we know and love. Among the characters featured in the new poster line-up were Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner and Tweety Bird. Additionally, it was announced on Thursday that the official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy would arrive this Saturday, April 3.

In addition to James, the human cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Xosha Roquemore and newcomer Cedric Joe as James' son, Dom. The Space Jam sequel, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), will follow a similar plot path to its predecessor. In the sequel, James must join forces with the Looney Tunes — who will once again suit up as the Tune Squad — to help get him and his son out of a digital world created by A.I. villain Al-G Rhythm (Cheadle).

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Stay tuned for the official trailer premiere, set to happen on Saturday, April 2. Check out the dramatic new poster for the Space Jam sequel below.

