The soundtrack for the first Space Jam was huge, going platinum six times thanks to songs like “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and artists like Monica, Quad City DJ’s, and D’Angelo. Now, the lineup for the soundtrack to Space Jam: A New Legacy has been revealed, and it does a good job of giving the Space Jam soundtrack a run for its money.

Coming out on July 9th, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack features Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, Big Freedia, Brockhampton, and In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos, amongst many others. Salt-N-Pepa will also appear on the soundtrack, and will be the only artist to appear on both the Space Jam and Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtracks.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will feature LeBron James as himself, as he and his son Dom (Cedric Joe).get stuck in the Seververse run by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle) In order to save his son, James has to team up with the Looney Tunes to beat the A.I.’s Goon Squad in a basketball game. Already in the film’s trailer, we’ve seen the expected Looney Tunes gags, as well as surprising cameos from Warner Bros. characters like Harry Potter, King Kong, and characters from Mad Max: Fury Road, A Clockwork Orange, and characters from a variety of Batman films.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack comes out on July 9, while Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Check out the complete artist reveal video below.

