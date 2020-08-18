‘Space Jam 2’ Teaser Reveals LeBron James in the New Tune Squad Jersey

A surprise first look at Space Jam 2 arrived last night – albeit a brief one. During an event for the LeBron James Family Foundation, a first look at LeBron James in his new Tune Squad jersey from the highly anticipated sequel was unveiled. It’s a really short teaser of sorts that just has James walking towards the camera sporting his colorful new look for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The sequel has been in the works for a long while and finally got behind cameras last year with Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) in the director’s chair. Indeed the film actually has a pretty esteemed team bringing it to life – Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler co-wrote it with Sev Ohanian (Searching) and also produced it and Hans Zimmer has teamed up with Kris Bowers (When They See Us) to compose the score.

Of course, the film also ended up replacing its original director Terence Nance a few weeks into filming, at which point acclaimed cinematographer Bradford Young also left the project. So call it a wash?

The cast includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Eric Bauza, and Kath Soucie, with various NBA players like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma confirmed to make appearances alongside WNBA players lie Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Check out our first official look at Space Jam 2 below. The film is slated for release on July 16, 2021.