Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. The official trailer arrives just two days after the studio teased its release earlier this week. The short, animated teaser featured beloved Looney Tunes Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote engaging in their age-old rivalry as a way of building intrigue for the main event. This official Space Jam 2 trailer also arrives just one day after a brand new poster was released for the highly-anticipated summer movie. The poster featured Space Jam 2 stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny silhouetted against some very dramatic lighting, serving as yet another tease of what awaits in the official trailer.

Our immediate reaction after watching this trailer? Space Jam 2 is going to be packed, and not just with action. Dipping into other properties from the Warner Bros. vault (including nods to franchises like Game of Thrones and Mad Max: Fury Road as well as cameos from a very recognizable King Kong and IT's Pennywise the Clown?!) offer twice as many Easter eggs for fans to pore over than its predecessor. Not only that, but we get a glimpse at James in toon form as well as our first look at the Tune Squad in a slightly more realistic light, animatedly speaking. (Bugs Bunny has actual fur!) Space Jam 2 is definitely bigger and doing more on every level, and we'll be jamming out to that remix of the theme song for the rest of the day.

Space Jam 2 boasts an incredible cast. In addition to James and the classic Tune Squad you know and love, the cast of the sequel to 1996's Space Jam includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Xosha Roquemore and newcomer Cedric Joe. Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip). He directs from a script penned by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Check out the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

