Ahead of its release next month, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring a closer look at the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad, and an insane amount of background cameos.

The new trailer shows LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) trapped in the Serververse, run by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle). James teams up with the Looney Tunes in a game against the A.I.’s Goon Squad - a digitized version of professional basketball stars - in order to save James’ family and to keep the Looney Tunes from getting deleted.

This new trailer shows off more of the Tune Squad, as Wile E. Coyote gets trapped in another poorly conceived contraption, Granny (voiced by Candi Milo) is busy drinking during halftime, and Yosemite Sam shoots a basketball with his guns. But far more than other trailers, this new one showcases Zendaya as the new voice of Lola Bunny.

We also get a better glimpse of the villainous Goon Squad, which are monstrous versions of professional basketball players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike. There will also be cameos from other NBA players like Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and others.

But of course, there are also plenty of cameos from other Warner Bros. properties hidden throughout this new trailer. Eagle-eyed viewers pouring over the background of basketball games can see the Animaniacs, King Kong, Jack Nicholson’s Joker, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze, Danny DeVito’s Penguin, The Mask, ‘60s era Robin and Batman, Jabberjaw, Thundercats, Harry Potter, and even what looks to be a nun from Ken Russell’s The Devils. Finally, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, and The Devils characters together in one movie!

Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Check out the new trailer below.

