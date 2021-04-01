Wave your hands in the air if you feel fine, they're gonna take it into overtime.

Space Jam: A New Legacy isn’t out until July 16, but Warner Bros. has revealed an animated teaser promising the film's trailer will be released on April 3. Warner Bros. has been building anticipation for the animation/live-action hybrid over the past weeks, recently revealing character posters and hinting at some unexpected cameos.

The new teaser features Wile E. Coyote in a familiar situation — standing in the rapidly growing shadow of some falling object. That object turns out to be a literal trailer, occupied by none other than the Road Runner himself, holding a sign boasting the release date. It’s a literal trailer drop!

At only thirteen seconds long, it isn’t much, but its reverence for classic Looney Tunes gags certainly gives us a taste of what to expect. But that trailer isn’t the only thing to look forward to. Warner Bros. will also be releasing a ton of film stills, the official movie poster, and an “added bonus” on Saturday.

The sequel to the 1996’s Michael Jordan vehicle Space Jam, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars LeBron James as a fictionalized version of himself, who becomes trapped with his son (Cedric Joe) in a virtual world created by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle). James must team up with the Looney Tunes in order to defeat a suped-up roster of professional basketball stars. Directed by Ryan D. Lee (Best Man Holiday) and produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), the movie seems poised to match the hoops and the heart that made the original such a beloved classic.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Check out the teaser trailer below.

