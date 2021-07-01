Ever wish you could hear Porky Pig rapping? Well, thanks to Space Jam: A New Legacy, you can! In a new clip for the highly anticipated film featuring some of our favorite members of the Looney Tunes teaming up with LeBron James, you can see Daffy Duck encouraging Porky Pig to rap against Don Cheadle, and honestly, it's not as bad as I originally thought it was going to be! Porky has some bars.

Based on the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan, Space Jam: A New Legacy will bring the magic of the film to life for a whole new generation and hopefully have some amazing songs to inspire us all. Who doesn't remember singing along to the Space Jam soundtrack as kids?

Image via Warner Bros.

Porky Pig, while an iconic character from the Looney Tunes franchise, is highly the most recognizable Tune there. That title will always go to Bugs Bunny but as we see in this rap battle, he has been famous for quite some time. He states that he was famous "before the internet" which is true. Porky Pig has been around since 1935 but he hasn't really been in a rap battle before. Completely with a puffed vest and backward hat, Porky is ready to take home the prize and honestly, love that for Porky Pig. Do your best. At least it isn't Yosemite Sam trying to rap.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is heading to theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Check out Porky Pig rapping and the film's synopsis below.

"Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself.

