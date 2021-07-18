This weekend, the highly anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy went hard in the paint - or, well, the box office. On the domestic side of things, the movie has raked in $31.7M from nearly 4,000 different theater showings. It didn't do quite as well overseas - foreign countries only showed King James and Company $23M worth of love for its opening weekend - but that's a global total of just under $55M. So far, in one weekend alone, the film has made back a little over a third of its original budget.

Black Widow is still going strong with another $26.3M in profits in its second weekend. That puts the Marvel cinematic blockbuster at a grand total of $132M in domestic ticket sales since its debut. That, plus overseas profits, plus Disney+ Premier Access revenue means that this film has earned a gross profit of $324 million so far.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Director Malcolm D. Lee on Ryan Coogler’s Involvement and all the WB Cameos

Escape Room: Champion of Tournaments took the third spot on the top 5 list with an $8.8M weekend debut. F9 is still hanging on in the fourth spot with another $7.6M added to its total tally, and The Boss Baby: Family Business rounds out the bottom of the top five by pulling in another $4.7M over the weekend. All in all, there weren't a whole lot of surprises for this weekend's box office totals.

There are a few honorable mentions which, while they didn't quite make the top five, are worth noting. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain pulled in an impressive $1.9M despite a very limited theatrical release. A Quiet Place Part II and The Forever Purge are still performing well enough to stay in the top 10, but lost their coveted positions in the top half of that list. The new Nicholas Cage movie, Pig, just barely squeaked its way into the top 10 with a $1M limited theatrical release debut.

KEEP READING: The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'Event Horizon's Spiritual Successor: Revisiting 2009's 'Pandorum' A forgotten sci-fi horror that did the genre proud.

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (130 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp