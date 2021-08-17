Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD this Fall. The movie was, of course, given a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max (for 30 days) when it opened theatrically on July 16.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a standalone sequel to 1996’s Space Jam. While that film starred sports icon Michael Jordan, who found himself playing basketball against space aliens alongside a team of Looney Tunes characters, the new film puts LeBron James front-and-center, as he is forced to play a Goon Squad of superpowered basketballers to save his son from the clutches of an AI gone rogue.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts. Additionally, Warner Bros. will continue its partnership with Nifty’s, the social NFT platform, to introduce a second collection of limited-edition NFTs inspired by the film.

Directed by Michael D. Lee and co-produced by Ryan Coogler of all people, Space Jam: A New Legacy also stars Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, and a voice cast that includes Jeff Bergman (Bugs Bunny Sylvester, others), Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, others), and Zendaya, among many more. Original director Terence Nance, who was booted out after having filmed some scenes, remains on board as an executive producer. He also shares screenwriting credit.

Space Jam: A New Legacy 4K UHD combo pack ($49.98) and Blu-ray ($39.98) contain the following special features:

1. First Quarter: Game On

2. Second Quarter: Teamwork

3. Third Quarter: Out of This World

4. Fourth Quarter: The Looniest

5. Deleted Scenes

Space Jam: A New Legacy DVD ($34.98) contains the following special features:

1. Deleted Scenes

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD October 5. It will also be made available for Premium Digital Ownership for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental for $24.99 on September 3.

Here’s the official synopsis:

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even ‘King’ James by playing the game their own way.

