Space Jam: A New Legacy isn't just getting its own game this July, it's getting a big-time mobile crossover, too. Today, King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, announced an exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed event in Candy Crush Saga. The event will bring "the thrills of the highly anticipated film to millions of players, with an immersive experience that invites fans to play with basketball superstar LeBron James and the legendary Tune Squad." More details from the press release, including the crossover's release date and when you can play it, follow below:

"Warner Bros. Pictures and King have teamed up to bring the action of the beloved movie franchise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, to Candy Crush Saga! A candified LeBron James will guide players to assemble the Tune Squad including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and more. For the first time ever, orange candies in the game have also been replaced with basketballs that players can collect to unlock special rewards, including new trailers. The limited-time game event begins on July 6th and will run for two weeks in the Candy Crush Saga app, available on iOS and Android."

"'The Space Jam: Tune Squad Takeover' will be available to play from level 25 for free in Candy Crush Saga from July 6th to July 19th. A Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed season pass will also be available in Candy Crush Soda Saga from July 8th – July 29th where players will collect basketballs to progress through the season. Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

"With the support of LeBron and Tiffi, players must work their way through the levels to free Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny from the gum trapping them in the map. As players free the Tune Squad and climb up the event leaderboard, they will unlock a variety of special treats, including exclusive new film content from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The limited-time event will also feature a movie-themed Treasure Box quest, where players can collect a haul of in-game boosters if completed."

“Space Jam: A New Legacy is part of a pop culture phenomenon and Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games,” said Jennifer Sharp, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships at Activision Blizzard King. “We’re excited to combine forces with Warner Bros. to create a great new experience for fans. In addition to providing a deep in-game experience in Candy Crush Saga, we are leveraging the power of the King network and extending Tune Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy IP into Candy Crush Soda Saga.”

“We are excited to partner with King to bring together our iconic IPs for the first time,” stated Josh Goldstine, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “This integration not only celebrates the beloved looneyness of the Tune Squad and the vibrant world of Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga, but is also an opportunity to extend the pop culture relevance of both brands in a mashup that movie and gaming fans will enjoy.”

"Candy Crush is one of the most popular games of all time and, across the franchise, has been downloaded over three billion times since it launched in 2012. It provides smiles and a “sweet escape” for millions of players around the world who welcome the game into their daily routines. At the end of Q1 2021, Candy Crush was once again the top grossing franchise in the U.S. app stores."

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Space Jam: A New Legacy, a transformational journey, is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way. LeBron James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya. For information on Space Jam: A New Legacy, visit www.spacejam.com.

