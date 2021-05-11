The remastered masterpiece will arrive ten days before the long-awaited ‘Space Jam 2’ in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Ahead of Space Jam 2’s highly-anticipated arrival, Warner Bros. has announced the release of a combo 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray edition of the original 1996 Space Jam on July 6. Fans will be able to watch and rewatch the wacky movie masterpiece in glorious high definition in preparation for its sequel’s July 16 release in theaters and on HBO Max.

The new edition of Space Jam will feature a High Dynamic Range with a wider color spectrum, both brightening and deepening the picture, resulting in a more enhanced look at our favorite Looney Tunes characters. Previously released bonus content will also be included, such as:

Commentary from director Joe Pytka , Bugs Bunny (voiced by Billy West ) and Daffy Duck (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker )

, Bugs Bunny (voiced by ) and Daffy Duck (voiced by ) Featurette: “Jammin” with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan

Music videos including Seal’s “Fly Like an Eagle” and Monstars’ anthem “Hit ‘Em High”

RELATED: New 'Space Jam 2' Poster Teases a Heroic Pair of All-Stars For fans of Space Jam, this will be a fun collection to own. The unlikely tale of Jordan teaming up with the Tune Squad captured the imagination of kids everywhere in the 1990s and resulted in a cultural, home video rental zeitgeist that has remained strong enough through the decades to warrant a sequel 25 years later. With anticipation building for Space Jam: A New Legacy, including the recent release of its first full-length trailer, the timing of this Space Jam restoration could not be better. This release may also provide the first viewing of Space Jam for many children whose parents want to show Jordan’s original journey to Moron Mountain before taking them to see the LeBron James-led sequel.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo edition of Space Jam will be available July 6, both on physical media and digitally through various video-on-demand services. The physical combo pack will retail for $24.99, while the digital price may vary.

