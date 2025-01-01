The Looney Tunes have had a rough go of it lately. While its latest live-action/animated hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme remains at risk of being written off as a tax break for Warner Brothers, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is finally being released in February. The Looney Tunes are one of the most recognizable brands in pop culture and have had a series of beloved films over the decades. At the heart of that conversation is the live-action/animated hybrid basketball classic Space Jam starring NBA legend Michael Jordan. While fans wait for The Looney Tunes to return to the big screen, you can now stream Space Jam for free.

Space Jam is currently dominating the court on Tubi. The film may have a critics' score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has always been a wacky adventure for average moviegoers. Its fresh audience score of 63% is a better reflection of the crossover film’s lasting legacy. Space Jam was also a slam dunk at the box office, making over $230 million worldwide. This was at the height of Jordan’s power, but the film also featured a slew of other NBA stars at the time, like Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing. This was alongside movie stars like Bill Murray, Wayne Knight, and Danny DeVito. It was the perfect storm for a multifaceted hit.

What's ‘Space Jam’ About?

Space Jam follows The Looney Tunes when our favorite band of colorful characters challenge an evil gang of misfits known as “The Goon Squad” to a basketball game. Yet, after they steal some of the NBA’s top talent’s powers, Bugs Bunny needs the help of Jordan to win this high-stakes game. It's definitely a film of its time, but from the high-quality animation to the fun rapport Jordan has with The Looney Tunes’ cast, Space Jam remains a staple in the franchise's larger history. A sequel, Space Jam: Legacy, was eventually released in 2021 starring LeBron James. Yet the same magic couldn't be replicated. This wasn't only because the pandemic turned the project into a hybrid release. The over-complicated father-son plot got in the way of The Looney Tunes fun. The live-action/animated hybrid era may have died with the Space Jam follow-up. However, that's all the more reason to revisit the franchise.

Get Ready for a ‘Space Jam’

Before your next Looney Tunes-centric binge on Tubi, you can view Space Jam’s trailer below. You can also stream Space Jam: Legacy on Amazon Prime Video and Max.

