‘Space Mountain’ Movie in the Works at Disney from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Writer

Disney is developing a live-action movie based on its popular Space Mountain rollercoaster, which is enjoyed by millions each year at both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) will write the script as well as produce with his wife Tory Tunnell via their Safehouse Pictures banner along with Rideback duo Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the billion-dollar hit Aladdin for the studio.

Plot details remain stuck in a black hole, but the Space Mountain movie is described as a family adventure that is intended for theatrical release. The attraction was first introduced in 1975 at Disney World before making its way to Disneyland two years later, and ultimately, five of Disney’s six theme parks around the world.

Disney has tried to mount multiple Space Mountain projects over the years, at one point commissioning a screenplay by Max Landis about the invention of faster-than-light travel that leads the passengers to lose their soul and transform into monsters by the time they reach their destination. I have a feeling Harold’s take on the popular indoor ride will be quite different, however. There are no characters or “scenes” in Space Mountain, so Harold will have free reign to create a story as he sees fit.

Harold is currently writing and executive producing the Star Wars series centered around Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+. As THR notes, Space Mountain is known to transform into Hyperspace Mountain and take on a Star Wars theme, on occasion.

As a screenwriter, Harold also had a hand in Zack Snyder‘s upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. He and Tunnell executive produced Misha Green‘s drama series Underground, while Harold also earned served as an executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Tunnell exec produced Netflix’s figure skating drama Spinning Out. For more on Army of the Dead and Netflix’s grand plans for it, click here.