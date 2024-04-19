This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, known for their involvement in Amazon’s Citadel and the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, are headed to Disneyland. The duo have been selected to write the script for Disney’s upcoming live-action movie based on Space Mountain, the iconic ride that has been a feature of Disney World since it opened in 1975. The movie has been in development for a number of years, but this is the most concrete update we've seen.

Since its debut, Space Mountain has stood out as a pioneering attraction, notable for being one of the first to use computer-aided design. The ride offers visitors a high-speed journey through space, reflecting Disney's early adoption of technology in theme park attractions. That innovation and adventure is something Appelbaum and Nemec will likely draw on in their adaptation. The film's production is being overseen by Jonathan Eirich, who was previously involved with Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. He's joined by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, with Harold previously contributing to the screenplay.

What Disney Theme Park Rides Have Been Made Into Films?

Disney has a knack for transforming its theme park rides into blockbuster movies, blending the magic of its attractions with the storytelling abilities of its studios. That approach has not only brought new life to their amusement parks but also expanded the Disney cinematic universe. Pirates of the Caribbean, which began as a Disneyland ride in 1967, was the first to make the leap to the big screen in 2003. It introduced the world to Captain Jack Sparrow and became a global sensation, spawning several sequels and deepening the lore of the original ride.

Other adaptations include The Haunted Mansion, which, despite mixed reviews, captured the eerie charm of its namesake ride with Eddie Murphy's 2003 comedic twist on a family dealing with spirited antics in a spooky mansion. Another reboot of the story was released last year to a middling reception. More recently, Jungle Cruise took audiences on a rollicking adventure through the Amazon, inspired by the classic Disneyland attraction. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the 2021 film mixed action, humour, and a dash of romance, echoing the light-hearted and adventurous spirit of the ride. And of course, it included the "back side of water".

Then there was another movie set in the same section of Disney parks as Space Mountain.

Inspired by the futuristic theme park area first seen in Disneyland in 1955, Tomorrowland (2015) aimed to capture the optimism and innovation that Walt Disney himself envisioned for the future. Starring George Clooney and Britt Robertson, the film explored an inventive parallel world, before multiverses were in vogue in mainstream media. It was an ambitious movie that mixed adventure with a message about the power of hope and creativity, but ultimately didn't quite hit the mark.

