The original version Disneyland's iconic Space Mountain ride, which has been at the park since its inception in 1975, is shutting down permanently in Tokyo Disneyland. With the 40th anniversary of the park nearing, the ride most know will suspend operation in 2024 while major renovations take place. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced that the ride will be undergoing a major overhaul overseas ahead of a grand return in 2027.

In a blog post from Disney, the company detailed the changes to the ride, reassuring that the general concept will stay the same. Space Mountain will remain an indoor roller coaster taking park-goers through space, only with increased performance and special effects that better immerse riders on their voyage. The outside also got a major facelift, with a sleek, modernized sci-fi look complete with glowing blue lights all while better channeling the look of an actual mountain. Per the release, the new experience will convey "a better connection between Earth and the universe" all while still providing plenty of thrills.

"It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the story also has so much emotion," said Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis about the changes. "Through the queue and then on the ride, we see our connection to our planet and gain a new perspective for how special it is in all the universe. It’s a roller coaster with both thrill and heart.” It's a historic moment for the park that has long had Space Mountain as a mainstay. When Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983, the ride came with it and has been a noted fan favorite at the park since it first arrived. Fret not though, as the changes look to be pretty faithful to the classic ride.

Beyond an overhaul of the classic Space Mountain, Tomorrowland as a whole will see some major changes that, per the press release, emphasize a future where humans and nature are entwined. With a theme of harmony with the planet, the new Tomorrowland will come with new rest areas for guests to enjoy the park and its new visual elements. New lighting and sound effects will be added to the attraction to make visiting it at night more appealing too.

"With the overarching story of appreciating our home (Planet Earth), we are making this change to spread awareness of caring for our Earth and what she’s gifted us throughout time as we know it," Senior Creative Director for Walt Disney Imagineering Owen Yoshino said about the new design. Early concept art shows a plaza with small areas carved out for trees and other plants that guests can hang around as well as a forest surrounding the brand new Space Mountain. In total, the renovations for the new ride and plaza are estimated at $436 million.

Check out the new look for Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Disney has planned for Tokyo Disneyland below. There's no telling yet if the new designs could one day make their way stateside.

