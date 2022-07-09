These films reveal we might really be alone in the universe.

Filmmaking lets creative minds explore whatever fantastical worlds they can conjure, though no setting holds such fascination as the infinite space that surrounds our planet. While efforts to explore the universe continually exist, we as a species still know little about the rest of the universe. This makes it prime storytelling material, as the unknown void of space is ripe for inventive ideas.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now

While a large chunk of space movies feature aliens (Star Wars, Alien) as either villains or supporting characters, there exists a portion of the genre that wishes to explore humanity and its experiences with the vastness of space. The following films take place predominately in space but star no extraterrestrials, using the setting to instead either develop, terrorize or merely fascinate its characters.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A slower-paced offering from Christopher Nolan after blockbusters Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar places discussion about humanity and our extinction above action set-pieces. When it becomes clear that Earth will no longer be hospitable in the future, a team of astronauts sets out into space to find a new home for humanity.

The film features a great cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Nolan favorite Michael Caine. Matthew McConaughey's Cooper is the anchor of the film, however, and his decision to leave his young children behind for the chance to save their future leads to one of the genre's most heartbreaking scenes. Interstellar is available to stream on Paramount+.

'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

After a freak accident results in his crew leaving him for dead, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is left stranded on Mars. In an effort to stay alive, Watney is forced to develop the necessary food, water, and living arrangements while those on Earth scramble to mount a rescue operation.

RELATED: The Best Space Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

Like the novel by Andy Weir, The Martianstrives for scientific accuracy, with all of Watney's solutions to survival being realistically achievable. This realistic approach was praised by both critics and the scientific community, and the film went on to receive seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

'WALL-E' (2008)

One of Pixar's best films, WALL-E follows the titular robot as he goes about his solitary job of cleaning Earth after humanity has fled to live among the stars. When he eventually encounters another robot, named EVE, Wall-E is smitten, and he begins a journey for love throughout the universe.

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Robots, Ranked

In typical Pixar fashion, WALL-E is a film that appeals to both children and adults. While its dazzling visuals will appeal to the younger crowd, its focus on real-world issues such as climate change and environmentalism caters to those seeking deeper meaning in their movies.WALL-Eis available to stream on Disney+.

'Apollo 13' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the real-life space mission, Apollo 13 details the true story of three astronauts (Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon) whose space flight to the moon is abruptly aborted after experiencing damage to their spacecraft. The film then follows the astronauts and the team at NASA as they attempt to bring the men home safely.

Like The Martian, director Ron Howard strove to make the film as realistic as possible. He consulted with actual NASA staff and the film portrays its characters solving problems with realistic solutions. This attempt for realism paid off, as Apollo 13 proved to be a critical and commercial success, and remains a highlight in Howard's stellar career.

'Sunshine' (2007)

Directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), Sunshine follows the crew of a spaceship charged with reigniting the sun. The second voyage given this duty after the first failed, the mission is the only hope of saving the Earth from freezing over.

The movie begins as a hard science-fiction film, with the diverse crew of the ship coming to terms with what will most likely be a one-way trip before it eventually develops into a thriller as new threats emerge. Sunshine is notable for its stacked cast, which includes Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Benedict Wong, and Hiriyuki Sanada.

'Event Horizon' (1997)

A rare space-set horror film that does not feature killer aliens, Event Horizon instead focuses on the titular spaceship that has opened a portal to hell. When the missing ship reappears after seven years, the crew of the Lewis and Clark is sent in to investigate, with nightmarish results.

RELATED: 10 Terrifying But Great Space Horror Movies

Starring Sci-Fi legends Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, the film is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson before he released his run of Resident Evilfilms. While the finished film is still disturbing, Event Horizon is notorious for having been heavily edited to meet the demands of studio executives due to an excessive amount of gore. Sadly, the almost forty minutes of cut footage has seemingly been lost forever. Event Horizon is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Total Recall' (1990)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

An attempt by Arnold Schwarzenegger to step away from his action hero persona, Total Recall finds the former Mr. Universe playing Doug Quaid, a construction worker who is plagued by dreams of living on Mars. Longing for adventure, Quaid takes part in a procedure that implants false memories as a "fake vacation", which results in him heading to Mars for real as he finds himself in a developing conspiracy.

Directed by science-fiction legend Paul Verhoeven (RoboCop, Starship Troopers), the film continues his great combination of Sci-Fi and action. Total Recall stands as one of the best films in Schwarzenegger's filmography, and the fact that its true ending is still debated over thirty years later shows the mark it has left on the genre. Total Recall is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Gravity' (2013)

Taking the popular trope of a lone character forced to survive and placing it in the endless void of space, Gravity follows astronaut Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) as she attempts to make it home alive after her ship is ruined by debris. The film rests on Bullock's performance, and thankfully she is up to the task as Stone rises to every obstacle outer space throws at her.

Visually stunning, Gravity's effects still hold up almost ten years later and director Alfonso Cuaron masterfully captures the lone astronaut's seemingly futile quest for survival. George Clooney also features in a memorable supporting role as one of Stone's fellow astronauts.

'Moon' (2009)

Image via Sony Picture Classics

Another film about a lone astronaut, Moon tells the tale of Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), the sole employee working at a space station on the moon. With only his talking computer for company, Sam is nearing the end of his three-year shift that will allow him to return home. However, events soon unfold that cause Sam to question everything.

RELATED: The Evolution of Going to the Moon in Movies

The debut from director Duncan Jones, Moon tackles themes such as identity and purpose as Sam struggles with the suffocating loneliness of life in outer space. Rockwell is terrific in the lead role, and as the movie's only major character, he elevates the film to a higher standard through his performance. Moon is available to stream on HBO Max.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Regularly cited as one of the greatest films of all time, Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is a unique viewing experience. Forgoing conventional film techniques, Kubrick instead shows the narrative through visuals and their accompanying effects, with dialogue used sparingly throughout the film.

The narrative itself follows two astronauts and their supercomputer H.A.L. who are sent to Jupiter to investigate a mysterious monolith. Along with the possibility that the monolith may be evidence of alien life, the film also ponders themes such as evolution and technology, with much of the debate left to the interpretation of the viewer. 2001: A Space Odyssey is available to stream on HBO Max.

NEXT: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video