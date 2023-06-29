Roland Emmerich is preparing to launch one of the most ambitious projects of his career. A franchise that will go beyond television and explore the world of gaming. Space Nation will aim for the heights of the galaxy far, far away, when it tells an overarching story that will be fleshed out across different forms of media, creating a cohesive universe that can be enjoyed in multiple ways. Jerome Wu and Tony Tang will bring their experience from the video game industry into the development of the project, making sure that every aspect of the upcoming universe works as well as it can. Collider is excited to reveal exclusive images from the upcoming game that will kick off the out-of-this-world franchise.

Since productions like The Last of Us have proven that audiences have a lot of interest in the intersection between television and video games when it's executed right, Space Nation should have no problems with finding an audience once it starts releasing stories set in its world. The new project from Emmerich will focus on new characters introduced in an environment far away from the limitations of Earth. But of course, the television series might still be a couple of years away.

In the main video game related to the franchise, called Space Nation Online, players assume the roles of ship captains, embarking on an epic journey to unravel the mysteries of the Telikos Cluster and immerse themselves in the unfolding grand space opera. Set against a backdrop of a vibrant and diverse universe, inhabited by alien species and driven by three main factions with distinct ideologies and goals, players will venture into the uncharted depths of space, where endless possibilities await. Move over Arrakis, there's a new political conflict to settle among the stars. Check out the exclusive images of the upcoming MMORPG below.

What's Next for Roland Emmerich?

Since Space Nation is just starting to take form, the filmmaker has plenty of time to keep himself busy with other projects. One of these productions will be Those About To Die, a television series about the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition. Set to premiere on Peacock in the near future, the show will feature Sir Anthony Hopkins playing Vespasian, the head of the Flavian bloodline and the Emperor of Rome at the time the series takes place in. Violence and betrayal can be expected from the project which will focus on the crude reality of an ancient civilization.

While we wait for more updates on the future TV shows, animated shorts, and games set within the Space Nation universe, you can watch our 45-minute deep dive interview with Emmerich down below.