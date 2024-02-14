The Big Picture Roland Emmerich and Jerome Wu will discuss their upcoming MMORPG, Space Nation , at GDC 2024.

Space Nation aims to create a transmedia universe by telling its story across games, TV, and film.

The game, set to launch this fall, will feature innovative web3 concepts and immersive gameplay.

As game fans prepare to hear their favorite game developers speak at this year’s GDC (Game Developers Conference) in San Francisco, there’s one particular title that might take audiences by storm. Today, Space Nation Inc. told Collider that game creators Jerome Wu and celebrated filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) will host a chat about their upcoming MMORPG Space Nation at GDC 2024.

Emmerich and Wu will take the opportunity to talk about Space Nation’s worldbuilding strategies, as well as how they approached the concept that is poised to tell its stories across games, television, and film – hence the importance of having an experienced filmmaker onboard as a co-founder and co-creator of the project.

Space Nation is being marketed as a “next-generation” franchise which will be first introduced by the public with Space Nation Online, an MMORPG that is currently in development but is scheduled to launch this Fall. The game seeks to blend fun and immersive gameplay, which might suggest it will appeal to both casual and hardcore fans. The team also integrated innovative web3 concepts and technology in order to elevate the player’s experience.

Roland Emmerich Reveals What You Can Expect From Their GDC Fireside Chat

Emmerich shared a statement with Collider, celebrating the GDC participation. He also shared his excitement about officially debuting Space Nation Online and teased a lengthy and detailed conversation:

“I’m excited to connect with fans of my work and show off the transmedia universe we’ve been building piece-by-piece. This is the first time we’ll really be able to explain the process and philosophy that’s been guiding the development process for the game, so I’m looking forward to giving sci-fi fans a look behind the curtain to see how we’re putting it all together.”

Additionally, Space Nation Inc. CEO Jerome Wu revealed that people who get hyped up about the project will have the chance to experience the many possibilities of Space Nation Online through a soft launch over the summer. He mentioned that his team “has been hard at work creating a groundbreaking experience for players that is powered by a Web3 economy and will offer them a world they can truly be a part of.”

Even though details of Space Nation are still to be announced, it’s pretty safe to say that the space opera will appeal to fans of Star Wars and Star Trek. The Space Nation website describes it as “an interstellar saga of resilient survivors.” If you want to attend the fireside chat, you can RSVP through this link – but availability is limited.

This year’s GDC takes place from March 18 to 22 in San Francisco, CA. The Space Nation fireside chat with Jerome Wu and Roland Emmerich will be held minutes away from the Moscone Center at The Howard SF on March 19 at 3 PM PT. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates on all things Space Nation.