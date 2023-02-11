Kyra Sedgwick returns to the director's chair, this time directing husband Kevin Bacon in Space Oddity. The romantic comedy film is set to hit theaters on March 31.

Space Oddity first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The film stars Bacon, West Side Story's Kyle Allen, Simon Helberg, Madeline Brewer and Alexandra Shipp. The cast also includes Carrie Preston, Christopher Jackson, Andrew Polk and Arden Myrin.

Allen stars as Alex, a young man who gives up on everything that he once called home and decides to do the one thing that makes him feel sane, training for a one-way trip to Mars. The privately-funded Mars colonization program trip will plant Alex on the planet with no ticket home. This scares his family and forces them to take a look at their own lives. As Alex prepares to leave everything behind, he sets out to get help from an insurance company for his trip but meets someone that forever changes his look on life. As he gets to know the new girl in town, Alex is faced with the decision to fly away to space or plant his feet back on earth.

Space Oddity is a story about love and loss, the fragility of life and the beauty of it all at once. The film is also about finding your way home. Inspired by human connection and hope, the film displays a compelling family story. The romantic comedy showcases the unpredictability of life when one is presented with unexpected romance and forced between choices that will place them in an uncertain journey.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning Sedgwick made her directorial debut in 2017 with television drama film Story of a Girl. The film also starred Bacon and their daughter Sosie Bacon (Smile). Sedgwick has also directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grace & Frankie, Ray Donovan, City on a Hill and more.

Space Oddity's screenplay is written by Rebecca Banner, known for the upcoming Netflix film True Spirit. Produced by Sedgwick, Richard Arlook, Jack Greenbaum, Mark Maxey, Mickey Schiff, Matt Smith, Meredith Bagby and Valerie Stadler. The film's music is by Travis Bacon and Scott Hendrick. The film is distributed by Goldwyn Films.

Space Oddity premieres in U.S. theaters on March 31. Watch the official trailer below: