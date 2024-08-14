Hollywood has long since been enamored with the possibility of space travel, as many of the earliest science fiction movies about life beyond Earth were developed before the development of NASA and the Apollo 11 program. Science fiction has developed many recurring archetypes about the vastness of the universe, including flying saucer, different alien races, and the possibility of interstellar voyages. Space operas occupy a unique subgenre of science fiction that may try to resemble some aspects of reality, but also includes some elements that are the work of pure fantasy.

Modern sci-fi films continue to push the boundaries of the space opera genre, as many of the popular superhero film franchises from DC and Marvel Studios draw heavily from the classic space epics that were developed in the 1950s as B-movies. Here are the ten most rewatchable space opera movies, ranked.

10 ‘Serenity’ (2005)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Serenity served as a beautiful conclusion to the cult science fiction series Firefly, which was sadly canceled by FOX after only airing one season. Although Firefly had a great cast of characters that feasibly could have sustained several years of a great television series, Serenity offered a satisfying conclusion that nonetheless opened up the door for more adventures, should Joss Whedon and his creative collaborations ever choose to develop a follow up project.

Serenity managed to capture the heart, humor, and sociopolitical commentary that had made Firefly so beloved among space opera fans, and the advanced budget didn’t take away from its inherently scrappy quality. Although it was great to see the original cast reprise their roles, Serenity also introduced several new characters to the Firefly universe; Chiwitel Ejiofor in particular stood out as the terrifying new villain known only as “The Operative.”

9 ‘Starship Troopers’ (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Starship Troopers was a highly risky science project that was simply ahead of its time, as Paul Verhoeven chose to make a film that couldn’t have been more different than the original source material that it was based on. Rather than making a straightforward military action film, Verhoeven crafted a satire of propaganda that intentionally featured shallow characters and fascist ideology.

The brilliance of Starship Troopers stands out even more upon repeated viewings, as it is so brilliantly interlaced with the narrative that some audiences weren’t sure what to make of the film when it was first released. It’s rather chilling to see how easy it can to tie in these dark themes within what would otherwise pass as a standard space opera, but repeated viewings only call further attention to the extraordinary attention-to-detail that Verhoeven crafted with one of the most defining masterpieces of his very impressive career of making confrontational cinema.

8 ‘Galaxy Quest’ (1999)

Directed by Don Zimmerman

Galaxy Quest is a giant love letter to space opera films and their fans, and includes more than a few niche references that those that are dedicated to the Star Trek franchise may appreciate. Tim Allen was never more charismatic, but the supporting cast includes a wealth of great character actors, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Justin Long, Tony Shalhoub, and Sam Rockwell.

Galaxy Quest is worth rewatching because it shows the positive side of fandom, a novelty when so much of modern discourse is dominated by toxicity. Although Galaxy Quest plays most of its most impressive special effects sequences for laughs, it also serves as a legitimately entertaining space epic in its own right; those that may have missed out on the Star Trek references can still enjoy Galaxy Quest as a cheeky look at what it’s like to be given the opportunity to live out the fantasy that has only been hinted at in media.

7 ‘The Fifth Element’ (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

The Fifth Element is one of the most imaginative space operas of all-time, as Luc Besson is simply a visual stylistic like no other. Although the similarities to the work of Alejandro Jodorowsky and his work on The Incal have been the subject of controversy, The Fifth Element is so visually inventive that it's hard to look at it as anything other than a complete success.

The Fifth Element asks a lot of its viewers to buy into the heavy amount of world-building, but it also presents charismatic characters that warrant serious emotional investment. Bruce Willis plays the perfectly snarky anti-hero that this type of bizarre space opera asks for in order to be self-aware about its inherent ridiculousness, and Gary Oldman gives a hilariously over-the-top performance that is so delightfully evil that he steals almost every scene that he is involved with.

6 ‘Forbidden Planet’ (1956)

Directed by Fred M. Wilcox

Forbidden Planet is a foundational work in the science fiction genre that arguably laid the groundwork for many of the other space operas that were developed in the subsequent decades. Although it has become easy to dismiss it as a silly B-movie that featured cheesy special effects, Forbidden Planet actually deals with some more pressing issues, as it drew inspiration from the classic William Shakespeare play The Tempest.

Forbidden Planet was also notable in its creation of the character Robby the Robot, who became one of the first sentient android characters in science fiction that was given a real character arc. It’s even more impressive to rewatch Forbidden Planet considering it was released a full decade before the Moon landing. The stunning artwork and set decoration in Forbidden Planet still looks good today, as no amount of computer-generated imagery is more impressive than this level of handcrafted work.

5 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t just one of the best installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but arguably the film that proved that the superhero genre had a future beyond simple origin stories. James Gunn’s labor of love may have been based on a rather niche comic book run, but the characters of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) became as beloved as any of the more established heroes in The Avengers.

Guardians of the Galaxy explored the vastness of space travel, yet also paid tribute to the classics that inspired it with a terrific soundtrack of great needle drops. Although a majority of the MCU sequels have offered diminishing returns, Gunn was able to wrap up a compelling trilogy that stood on its own as a great narrative, regardless of what was happening in the rest of the related films.

4 ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ (1982)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is the greatest Star Trek film ever made because it told an emotional, human story about saying goodbye to old friends. Viewers that had enjoyed the original series in the 1960s had grown to love seeing Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) go on adventures together, so seeing them face off with an old enemy on what could be their last mission was incredibly impactful.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan brilliantly explores space combat in a way that feels similar to classic Cold War submarine thrillers. While Nimoy did eventually reprise his role when he directed the subsequent film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, his emotional farewell to Kirk is still one of the most moving moments in the history of the space opera genre.

3 ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

Directed by Denis Villenueve

Dune: Part Two is an ambitious foray into the darker aspects of Frank Herbert’s source material that examined the inherent issues with heralding a young leader as a messianic figure. Although the first Dune film that Denis Villenueve delved deep into the generational feud between House Harkonnen and House Atreides that kickstarted a galactic war, Dune: Part Two showed how Paul (Timothee Chalamet) began to “break bad” in his attempt to take down the Emperor (Christopher Walken) for killing his father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac). Despite a few major deviations from the source material,

Dune: Part Two is an amazing adaptation of a classic novel that was often deemed to be “unadaptable.” There is a significant amount of anticipation for what Villeneuve will do next with Dune: Messiah, as Dune: Part Two is an achievement that will be very difficult to surpass.

2 ‘Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back is the darkest and most complex of the original Star Wars films, as it took the franchise to daring new heights by exploring the characters in greater detail. This was the film that showed the brutality of the dark side through Darth Vader’s (David Prowse) obsession with finding Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but also amounted for some hope through the introduction of the wise JEdi Master Yoda (Frank Oz).

Between the exhilarating opening battle on Hoth, the lifting of the X-Wing fighter on Dagobah, the thrilling asteroid chase, and the climactic lightsaber duel on Bespin, Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back contains some of the most memorable moments in the Star Wars saga. It remains the best example of how a sequel can be more thought-provoking, daring, and introspective than its predecessor.

1 ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the greatest films ever made, and a testament to what an extraordinary artist Stanley Kubrick was. It’s difficult to overstate how groundbreaking the visuals actually were, as a year before the Apollo 11 landing Kubrick was able to show how gravity and technology worked in outer space.

2001: A Space Odyssey asks existential questions about the origins of mankind, the limits of technology, and the search for a creator that have become heavily influential on all films moving forward, and not just those in the science fiction genre. Although it's a film that has been referenced and ripped off countless times in the multiple decades since its initial release, watching 2001: A Space Odyssey on the big screen like Kubrick intended is something that every cinephile needs to do at some point in their lifetime.

