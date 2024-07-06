Space warfare is a bit of a futuristic prospect for humanity as it is right now, but it's a common theme in science-fiction movies, especially those that fall under the space opera genre. It typically consists of giant space cruisers firing lasers at each other along with smaller, fighter-class ships typically manned by one or two people, but many movies also put spins on this formula.

A lot of movies have come and gone, but sadly, many of them don't do the genre justice. It's easy to create a cinematic marvel in the genre thanks to the limitless creativity and scale it lends itself to, but a lot of movies don't always live up to the hype (looking at you, Jupiter Ascending). Luckily, for every failed attempt, there's a great success, which makes the genre varied and spectacular to watch. These are the best depictions of cosmic warfare, exciting and action-packed adventures that challenge the viewers' imaginations.

10 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Ender's Game is based on a novel of the same name and stars a young Asa Butterfield as the eponymous Ender, a genius from the future who joins the space force to fight an army of aliens that is warring with humanity. He performs extremely well in battle school and is thus selected to lead the fleet.

Book fans found themselves disappointed with it because it just didn't quite pack the same existential punch that the book's twist ending did, but general audiences were quite satisfied. Butterfield gives a great performance as always, and is expertly supported by Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley, Moisés Arias, and others as he climbs the ranks of the space cadets. Like many space operas, the visual effects are top-notch. More importantly, Ender's Game presents a unique and moving story about humanity's place in the cosmos.

9 'Space Sweepers' (2021)

Directed by Jo Sung-hee

Space Sweepers is a Netflix film hailing from South Korea. Like many space warfare movies, it's a space opera. It isn't as good as some others, but it's still a remarkable entry into the genre that warrants a watch from every sci-fi fan. The movie takes place at the tail end of the 21st century after Earth has become an unlivable and hostile environment. Pretty much everyone lives in space from that point on, but the one percent are allowed onto a top-class orbital platform, while everyone else is forced to scavenge for debris out in space.

While it isn't as adventurous or grand as other space operas, Space Sweepers' scenes of space warfare and excellent character writing keep it afloat. It's also refreshing to see a space opera that isn't American and explores a branch of cinema that is quickly becoming more and more popular in the modern day.

8 'The Last Starfighter' (1984)

Directed by Nick Castle

The Last Starfighter is a total B-movie, but it remains entertaining all the same. It comes off as another film trying to ride the Star Wars success train, but even then, it manages to be unique and refreshing, completely separate from many other space warfare films at the time. What it lacks in innovation, The Last Starfighter more than makes up for in sheer entertainment value.

The story concerns a young earthling teenager who is recruited to fight in a galactic conflict by an extra-terrestrial being. It doesn't sound too far off from countless other sci-fi movies, and yet it manages to use everything it's got in an efficient and effective way, even producing some CGI that was, at the time, state of the art. For those who want to see more space battles, The Last Starfighter is not a movie you should ignore.

7 'Spaceballs' (1987)

Directed by Mel Brooks

The 1980s saw multiple movies capitalize on the success of Star Wars, many of them falling flat on their faces. In response, director Mel Brooks created and acted in Spaceballs, a movie that parodied just about every space opera that was out there. It was a genius bit of satire that came out at exactly the right time, and though critics weren't always fans, casual viewers appreciated it much, much more.

Its fourth-wall-breaking, self-referential bits of humor, along with its subtle jokes and brilliant writing, made it a movie that wasn't soon forgotten by sci-fi fans. It covered a wide array of humor types, from dry and sarcastic to well-thought-out and clever. And, of course, Spaceballs also featured some space warfare, with many weapons and ships that are extremely weird yet somehow fitting. For fans of space operas, Spaceballs is a movie that will definitely tickle their funny bone.

6 'Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack' (1988)

Directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack is a feature-length movie and the first entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam anime franchise, which happens to be one of the first Japanese anime series ever. It's one of the best mecha movies out there involving giant robots fighting each other in space.

Normally, anime movies are sort of a direct-to-television or direct-to-DVD release, but this one actually got put out in theatres. For anime fans, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack is a must-see to fully grasp the genre's roots, even if it didn't get perfect reviews. Its final duel is very important not just to the franchise but to anime as a whole. Even for those who aren't a fan of anime, Char's Counterattack is a great space warfare-action movie that brings a lot of unique things to the table.

5 'Serenity' (2005)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Serenity is probably one of the most futuristic films ever made, taking place in the 26th Century. A lot of big names appeared in this movie, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nathan Fillion, and Adam Baldwin. If this combination of actors sounds familiar, that's because they all starred together in director Joss Whedon's Firefly, a beloved show that was canceled far too soon. In response, Serenity was produced to continue the story, serving as a sequel to the series.

Fillion plays Malcolm, the captain of a spaceship, as he and his crew try desperately to avoid an assassin chasing them. Though it wasn't a full-on conclusion per se, it was a much-needed return to a franchise that famously didn't get the chance it deserved. Fans of Firefly must absolutely watch Serenity if only to make themselves feel a little better about its premature cancellation. Those who haven't seen the show should do it and then check out this underappreciated film, which includes some of the best depictions of space warfare in noughties cinema.

4 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy was the MCU's first foray into the space opera genre. It's a movie that blends comedy with state-of-the-art, ridiculous action in a tale of misfit criminals protecting the universe. The cast is memorable and hilarious and the special effects for the space battles are visually stunning. Aside from its eye candy, it also proved to be one of the more unique films in the MCU.

It later went on to receive two sequels, and while they delivered what was promised, they weren't nearly as good as the first one. Guardians of the Galaxy's minor flaws can be easily overseen by appreciating its comedy, visual effects, and stellar action, as well as how fleshed-out and complete its world felt. As a space opera, Guardians excels, even if it isn't as ambitious as others. Its depiction of cosmic battles is impressive, especially its final act as the heroes defend the city of Xandar.

3 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Directed by Dean Parisot

Galaxy Quest is another comedy movie that also includes some pretty good action sequences. It was kind of hard to go wrong with this one, especially with its star-studded cast of Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and others. Nowadays, it's more of a cult film, as not too many people were that into it when it first came out in theatres. Keep in mind that it was competing with Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) at the time.

Galaxy Quest might not be the most obvious choice for a space war movie, but that's what makes it so genius. The scenes of cosmic attacks are impressive without losing the satirical tone that makes the movie so enjoyable. Galaxy Quest is very clearly a parody of Star Trek, but it never laughs at the beloved show, instead choosing to honor it, albeit with a tongue-in-cheek approach.

2 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' (1982)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

The second film in the Star Trek franchise is widely regarded as its best. Bizarrely, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a sequel to a particular episode of the 60s TV show rather than the original movie that came out three years prior. Taking the franchise's familiar cast of iconic characters and throwing some emotional moments and death scenes in along with its space-based action sequences, the filmmakers had a recipe for success.

The Wrath of Khan is the most human entry in the Star Trek canon. It featured the classic cast of William Shatner as Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Spock, who quotes some pretty powerful passages from literature in a moving moment of sacrifice. Like the best space operas, The Wrath of Khan has an iconic villain to command the thrilling cosmic warfare, with Ricardo Montalbán's Khan Noonien Singh grounding the action with a cunning and mesmerizing presence. All in all, even though it is a sequel, it's an easy-to-watch movie that is sure to pique the interest of many non-fans, maybe even converting them to avid consumers of Star Trek.