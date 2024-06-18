This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Get ready to return to the planet Druidia. A sequel to Spaceballs, the 1987 classic Star Wars sci-fi parody film from director Mel Brooks, is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, according to Variety. The sequel, which for now just has the working title Spaceballs 2, will count Star Wars megafan Josh Gad in the lead role, with Josh Greenbaum directing.

Plot details on the upcoming Spaceballs sequel remain sealed in a can of Perri-Air for now, but the first film became notable for its near-perfect parody of the Star Wars original trilogy. The film starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, a Han Solo-type looking to gain a small fortune by paying back the villainous Pizza-the-Hut. Along the way, he encounters Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), who is on the run from both an arranged marriage and the rulers of planet Spaceball, President Skroob (Brooks), and his accomplice Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis). The film was rounded out by a cast that included Joan Rivers, John Candy, George Wyner, and more.

Brooks, despite being 97, isn't showing any signs of slowing down and is back for his long-awaited space sequel. Brooks will produce the film alongside Gad, while Greenbaum will direct from a screenplay by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez, the latter two of whom are known for scripting Detective Pikachu. Kevin Salter will executive produce.