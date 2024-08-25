Spaceballs is a cult classic and a favorite of both comedy fans and fans of Star Wars. Now, we are getting a sequel to the beloved 1987 classic with Josh Gad writing it! At Fan Expo Canada, the star of films like Frozen, as well as the live-action Beauty and the Beast, confirmed that he's penning the script for the sequel to the Mel Brooks classic written by Ronny Graham and Thomas Meehan. The original film starred Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and a cast of comedy legends. Right now, we do not know who, aside from Gad who will also star, is set to join the cast of Spaceballs 2.

Gad was talking with moderator Victor Dandridge when he revealed he was working on the sequel (along with talking about his other projects, including Frozen 3). What we know about the ending of Spaceballs can maybe give us a clue as to what is going to happen in Gad's story. Following Lone Starr (Pullman) on his quest, the story was ultimately a love story between Lone Starr and Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) but it used a lot of fun little nods to other movies on top of spoofing Star Wars.

The end of the original film left Dark Helmet (Moranis) along with Sandurz (George Wyner) and Skroob (Brooks) unable to escape on the pods before Spaceball I exploded, landing them on the Planet of the Apes. There was also the singing xenomorph from the Alien franchise. Don't forget, Spaceballs is filled with seemingly random sci-fi references.

Gad Has Plenty of Sci-Fi Hits to Choose From

Image via MGM

What is so fascinating about the idea of a sequel to Spaceballs now is that a lot of the things being referenced in the original 1987 film are still being made today. Ultimately, it is a comedy about Star Wars but it also makes reference to The Planet of the Apes franchise, Alien, The Wizard of Oz, and even Star Trek. All of those properties have had new projects recently or ones that are coming out down the line (Wicked counts). We just got Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes earlier this year! So a follow-up to Spaceballs poking fun at any of these franchises has a lot of potential to deliver a hilarious update to the comedy classic.

While we've moved away from the Brooks-esque comedies, many want to return to them, constantly asking about a remake of his classic films — or films like The Princess Bride, which is heavily inspired by his work. Gad tackling Spaceballs 2 feels like a perfect choice and hey, why not bring back the singing xenomorph just for the Alien: Romulus fans?

Stay tuned at Collider for more updates out of Fan Expo. Spaceballs is available to stream on MGM+.

Spaceballs A star-pilot for hire and his trusty sidekick must come to the rescue of a princess and save Planet Druidia from the clutches of the evil Spaceballs. Release Date June 24, 1987 Director Mel Brooks Cast Mel Brooks , John Candy , Rick Moranis Bill Pullman , Daphne Zuniga , Dick Van Patten Runtime 96 Writers Mel Brooks , Thomas Meehan , Ronny Graham Tagline May the schwartz be with you. Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=SPACEBAL Expand

